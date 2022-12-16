Shaun O'Hara asks: 'Can the Dolphins run the football?' vs. Bills
The "Good Morning Football" crew previews the Week 15 matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.
To get you prepped for the Chargers' Week 15 matchup with the Titans, here are some important things to know about them.
The Tennessee Titans will try to snap a three-game losing streak Sunday when they visit the L.A. Chargers, who are coming off a win over Miami
Despite last year's loss, now #Michigan knows better what to expect. #GoBlue
Buffalo's pass defense has slipped a bit this year due to a spate of injuries, and now it must contend with Miami's superb passing game.
Cole Beasley spoke to reporters on Wednesday for the first time since coming out of retirement to rejoin the Buffalo Bills.
It will be a huge challenge, but one that #Michigan is up for. #GoBllue
49ers rookie QB Brock Purdy poked fun at veteran tight end George Kittle in their postgame interview on "TNF Nightcap."
The three-week extravaganza known as college football bowl season kicks off Friday. Ranking all 41 games, including insight on why to watch each one.
49ers rookie Brock Purdy gave credit to Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance for laying the groundwork for his success at quarterback.
The Lions sealed their win over the Vikings on Sunday with Jared Goff throwing a third-and-7 pass to a receiver offensive the Vikings weren’t expecting to get the ball: offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who lined up in the backfield and went in motion before Goff passed to him. Before the play, Goff had some choice [more]
Nick Bosa had the most Nick Bosa answer when asked what he's thinking about when he's chasing "sackaroonis."
After a reversal by the event committee, Charlie Woods will play from the same set of tees as 2021, but the yardage will change.
The 2022 PNC Championship takes place this Saturday, December 17 through Sunday, December 18 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida and 15-time major champion Tiger Woods will return to the action with his son Charlie, a budding star in his own right, after finishing in seventh place in 2020 and as runner-up last year.
JJ Watt and Matthew Judon met at midfield following the Patriots' win over the Cardinals.
Micah Parsons took a lot of heat this week for expressing an opinion many people share. The Dallas Cowboys' star linebacke r said the Philadelphia Eagles are 12-1 more because of the overall talent on the team than Jalen Hurts. The Eagles' third-year quarterback is a frontrunner for NFL Most Valuable Player entering Week 15.
Takeaways from the #49ers' 21-13 win over the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.
Moving the Chiefs out of prime time was a bad move, as the television ratings showed.
Rourke has already tried out for four teams. The 24-year-old completed almost 79% of his passes for 3,349 yards for British Columbia.
Head coach Robert Saleh addressed reporters on Friday.
Odell Beckham, Jr. is apparently on the verge of joining Dallas for the upcoming NFL playoffs, according to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.