Shaun O'Hara answers Giants biggest 2022 questions
NFL Media's Shaun O'Hara answers the biggest questions for the 2022 new look New York Giants. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Media's Shaun O'Hara answers the biggest questions for the 2022 new look New York Giants. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The NFL has removed its one-helmet rule, and as a result, several teams have introduced new alternate and throwback helmets.
After the Steelers signed defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi in June, there were plenty of people who noted that Ogunjobi was suspended one game for his role in a 2019 brawl with the Steelers. Ogunjobi was playing for the Browns when Myles Garrett bashed Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with a helmet during an [more]
This could be a positive for both the 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo, reinvigorating interest in the veteran quarterback that had all but dried up since the conclusion of the NFL draft.
Bobby Belt, a member of the Cowboys beat, is quite confident that Ezekiel Elliott's tenure in Dallas is nearing the end.
Nick Chubb at it again throwing around your deadlift max...
The Browns may need an extra body at quarterback for the start of the 2022 season and they’re reportedly looking at a few options this week. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that two of those options are AJ McCarron and Josh Rosen. Jacoby Brissett and Josh Dobbs are the current backups to Deshaun Watson, who [more]
Ohio State legend Eddie George holds players to his same high standard of play... especially his running backs.
The Packers worked out 4 players, including WR John Brown. Here’s more on the players.
The starters are set at just about every position, but these young Eagles could see playing time at the expense of a veteran during the season.
Nakobe Dean wasn't having talk from Shannon Sharpe on Kirby Smart...
Touchdown Wire's Laurie Fitzpatrick dives into how new Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell can get more production by implementing a streamlined offense.
An NFL fan took to Twitter to sell some J.J. Watt merchandise only to be answered by the Arizona Cardinals player himself.
Though Tuesday marked Alabama's turn at SEC Media Days, the Tide were largely overshadowed by the antics of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach.
The Bengals were a couple minutes away from being champions.
Steph Curry roasted Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady for his decision to unretire.
Who says running backs don't matter? Not Doug Farrar, who lists the 11 best backs in the NFL today, from Damien Harris to Jonathan Taylor.
Pat Narduzzi took a shot at Michigan State and the Big Ten on a local Pittsburgh podcast
Dishonesty and cowardice are two traits common to many players who have decamped to LIV Golf.
Mitchell Schwartz made an appearance on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" on Wednesday and shared some thoughts on the #Chiefs' offense this season.
Jonas Vingegaard wins final mountain stage on Hautacam Tadej Pogacar crashes on descent; rival Vingegaard waits Vingegaard becomes leader in mountains competition Remaining list of teams and riders after 18 Tour stages WorldTour: Men's team-by-team guide to the season