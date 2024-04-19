Shaun Murphy: I’m the first person to do a 147, nine-darter and hole in one

Shaun Murphy's boasts a jaw-dropping sporting hat-trick - Anthony Yates

As a winner of each of snooker’s three majors, Shaun Murphy is part of the most illustrious 11-man club in his chosen profession. But there is another group of which he claims only a membership of one that just might be the most exclusive in all of sport.

A maximum 147 break in snooker. A hole-in-one in golf. And the precision throwing of a perfect nine-dart leg.

Each requires mastery of a very different hand-eye examination and, while we know plenty about Murphy’s eight competition 147s on a snooker table, it is the golfing and especially darting prowess that rather sends the jaw southwards.

It is also a claim that, when it was aired earlier this year, provoked some scepticism. The darts professional Joe Cullen even accused Murphy of lying, posting a Pinocchio emoji on social media, but Murphy is unmoved. And happy to provide supporting detail.

The hole in one, he says, happened on the par three seventh at the Royal Worlington and Newmarket Club, while the nine-darter occurred in the Carter’s Arms in Sale where he would use a set of darts that none other than Phil Taylor gifted him during filming for A Question of Sport.

“I’m not a good darts player by any stretch but there was a period in my life around 2009 and 2010 when I was spending far too much time in the pub and not enough playing snooker,” explains Murphy. “It would be practice, drop the cue off, and three, four, five nights a week in the pub. I got to a decent level. I would throw one or two 180s a night. The darts that Phil Taylor gave me were kept behind the bar, got shared around and then, one random game… nine perfect darts.

‘Jealousy is a terrible thing’

“It happened once and I don’t think it will ever happen again. I’ve yet to meet anyone else who has done all three. If people want to join the club, applications are open. It’s a debate that rages on social media. You wouldn’t believe how many people don’t believe me. Jealousy is a terrible thing.”

Murphy is a man full of surprises. It also transpires that the ‘Magician’ nickname is not on account of his wizardry on a snooker table but because, yes, he can actually perform magic tricks. And he is genuinely puzzled by the perception of him as some product of snooker’s more gentrified brigade – a modern day Joe Davis or Ray Reardon perhaps – rather than in the working class image of an Alex Higgins, Jimmy White or Ronnie O’Sullivan.

“I think because my dad didn’t do time there’s a bit of a misconception that I come from a silver-spoon background,” he says. “It couldn’t be further from the truth. I meet people all the time who say: ‘Jeez, we thought you were really stuck up but you’re not.’

‘I left school at 13’

“I had quite a turbulent upbringing – a very argumentative household. My parents lost everything in the financial crash of the late Eighties and we weren’t far away from being homeless. We ended up renting a very small house in Irthlingborough. We scraped together a living of car boot sales, antiques fairs. Any money I won in junior or pro-am tournaments put food on the table and paid the rent.

“I left school at 13 and then played full time, nine or 10 hours a day. I had no qualifications at all and turned pro at 15. If it hadn’t have worked out, as it very nearly didn’t a few times, I have absolutely no idea where I’d be.”

Murphy’s parents separated when he was only 14 and he still feels regret for how he did not then speak to his mum for several years. Leaving school at such a young age stemmed from being the victim of bullies. It reached a point where, aware of the violence that was being meted out, a geography teacher drove him home and delivered the following message to his parents: “If you take my advice, you’ll never send Shaun back to this school.”

Murphy thinks he was too young to really understand the significance of such harrowing experiences but does know that snooker – and the clubs he frequented – became much more than a place to learn his trade.

‘Snooker was my safe haven’

“It was my refuge, my safe haven,” he says. “If I wasn’t playing snooker, I was watching it. If I wasn’t watching it, I was dreaming about it, drawing it, or playing some old videos. I was obsessed.”

Those dreams extended literally to vividly potting a very similar red to the one he sunk to become world champion in 2005. He believes that was why there were no nerves when the real moment came, aged only 22, as a 150-1 outsider in the last ever Embassy-sponsored World Championship.

Murphy became world champion at the age of 22 in 2005 - Gareth Copley/PA

“It was one of the calmest shots I ever played because I had potted it thousands and thousands of times in my mind’s eye,” he says, before laughing: “But don’t worry. For the other ones, I was absolutely s------- myself.”

An equally cherished memory is his first visit to Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre, aged nine in 1992, when he saw his hero Steve Davis. They now work together as BBC pundits and, just as he does every year, Murphy will find time between sessions over the next fortnight to just sit silently alone in that very same seat at the back of the arena.

The path from child prodigy to world champion, however, also contained stark moments when Murphy was confronted head on with his complete absence of any Plan B. “This is a story not a lot of people know,” he says, “but I remember sitting in my old sponsored Ford Fiesta car on the Golden Mile of Blackpool promenade, with fish and chips steaming up the car windows, as my old road manager gave the news that, unless I won the next 10 matches, my next call was going to be the Job Centre. We had run out of money… and it was time to face reality.”

Murphy did duly win his next 10 matches to make his Crucible debut in 2002 against Stephen Hendry, then snooker’s biggest legend. He also almost quit just a few weeks before winning the 2005 title as a virtually unknown qualifier but, having already paid his entry fee, made the life-changing decision to play. Now 41, Murphy has continuously been there or thereabouts among snooker’s top eight players in the two decades since and reached three more world finals.

He is also revelling in his BBC work and, while Hendry remains perplexed that any current player would consider channelling energy into anything but winning, Murphy’s take is very different.

Ad defending champion in 2006, Murphy beat his hero Steve Davis in the second round at the Crucible - Nigel Roddis/PA

“To work with such wonderful professionals, being in the presence of Hazel [Irvine] as she delivers those lines, is fabulous,” he says. “Listening to the Davis’s and Hendrys of the world critique performances and shots has made me a better player. I pinch myself every time I walk in. I hang on every word the Virgos, the Taylors and the Parrots say. We won’t have these guys forever. I’m still trying to work the game out. Still learning. Still watching. Still fascinated. No two frames have ever been the same. I do still love it.”

Murphy recently rewatched the entire 40th anniversary celebration of the Crucible again and, although a departure from snooker’s iconic home has never felt more likely amid the millions being pumped in from China and Saudi Arabia, he is already looking forward to a 50th birthday in 2027, when the current contract with Sheffield City Council ends.

‘If it was a player’s decision, it would stay at the Crucible for ever’

“I’m thankful that the job of deciding [about staying at the Crucible] is for others,” says Murphy, who is a players’ director on the WPBSA board. “If it was a player’s decision, it would stay at the Crucible for ever. Commercials and passion and love of the sport don’t always mix well but the most commercially-minded man I have ever met – Barry Hearn – has kept the World Championships at the Crucible.

“The challenge is to treat it like any other event but that’s almost impossible. It’s a conundrum I have managed to solve. You get swept up with everyone’s excitement.

“You will see 32 of the best players who have ever lived have moments of brilliance and then complete, abject frailty to the point where, when you ask them to spell their name, they couldn’t. I’m just thankful I’ve got my name on the trophy. To be part of the small club is magical. In a world where you can literally buy everything, it’s not for sale.”

As our conversation draws to a close, and Murphy again emphasises the gratitude he feels to snooker, I wonder if he is in touch with the people he grew up with in Irthlingborough during those very raw formative years. Murphy pauses and then says that he was actually back last October for the funeral of a woman called Gillian who was his best friend.

“There was a core group of us from school and Gillian was the ringleader of that group,” he says. “That was very painful … incredibly sad. The silver lining was that it reunited us – all in our forties, most have got kids, and a few grey hairs. If something positive came from the devastating heartbreaking loss it was the reconnection.

“Once the wake at the local cricket club had finished, we went to the Oliver Twist which is the local pub. There were a few people who came over, a few knowing nods, a few apologies, some handshakes, no hard feelings, and people saying: ‘We are delighted you have done so well, we’ve followed your career from a distance.’

“We were all kids once. We all said things that were nasty once. You shouldn’t be judged. Everyone deserves second chances. It was nice to put a few of those demons to bed. It’s life – it’s the cycle of life.”

