Shaun Livingston says Warriors 'were dying out there' in NBA Finals loss
Looking back at the long list of injuries the Warriors dealt with in the 2019 NBA Finals can never be used as an excuse. That doesn't change the reality of the situation, though.
Warriors veteran guard Shaun Livingston perfectly summed up how big of a bite the injury bug took out of Golden State in their six games against Toronto.
"We were dying out there, to be honest," Livingston said to The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears. "It's crazy. … Kevin. Klay. ‘Loon.' Dray [Green]. No excuses. Give credit to Toronto. Toronto is a good team. But we respect ourselves. No question."
Let's take a quick look at the Warriors' injuries.
Kevin Durant strained his right calf in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals. He then missed over a month before returning to the Warriors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. In the second quarter, he ruptured his right Achilles and will miss the 2019-2020 season.
Klay Thompson missed Game 3 of The Finals with a left hamstring strain. In Game 6, he suffered a left torn ACL with 2:22 remaining in the third quarter. He still scored a game-high 30 points.
Kevon Looney suffered a right first costal cartilage non-displaced fracture in Game 2 of The Finals. He missed Game 3, but played through the pain in the final three contests. He will need six to eight weeks of recovery in the offseason.
DeMarcus Cousins missed 14 games after tearing his left quadriceps in Game 2 of the Warriors' first-round series. He returned for Game 1 of The Finals, though he clearly wasn't close to his full health.
Andre Iguodala dealt with a lingering calf injury he suffered in the Western Conference finals.
Steph Curry dislocated his finger in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals.
Going to five straight Finals has played a toll on the Warriors. They will likely look completely different next season, and two of the game's best players -- Durant and Thompson -- will be out for a long, long time.
There's risk with every reward, and the Warriors are now seeing the other side of always chasing a ring.