Shaun Livingston says Warriors 'were dying out there' in NBA Finals loss

Looking back at the long list of injuries the Warriors dealt with in the 2019 NBA Finals can never be used as an excuse. That doesn't change the reality of the situation, though.

Warriors veteran guard Shaun Livingston perfectly summed up how big of a bite the injury bug took out of Golden State in their six games against Toronto.

"We were dying out there, to be honest," Livingston said to The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears. "It's crazy. … Kevin. Klay. ‘Loon.' Dray [Green]. No excuses. Give credit to Toronto. Toronto is a good team. But we respect ourselves. No question."

Let's take a quick look at the Warriors' injuries.

Going to five straight Finals has played a toll on the Warriors. They will likely look completely different next season, and two of the game's best players -- Durant and Thompson -- will be out for a long, long time.

There's risk with every reward, and the Warriors are now seeing the other side of always chasing a ring.