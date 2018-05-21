Shaun Livingston crossed James Harden so hard it made Greg Anthony mispronounce “meme” (VIDEO)

The Golden State Warriors embarrassed the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. Stephen Curry scored 35 points, didn’t miss a shot in the third quarter, and helped the Warriors win Game 3 and take a 2-1 series lead by a margin of 41 points.

Not too shabby.

But it wasn’t just Curry who turned the Rockets into shrinking violets. Shaun Livingston, who added 11 points off the bench while shooting 4-of-4, took his turn putting Houston to task.

During one play, Livingston crossed up James Harden on his way to a wide-open dunk. Livingston’s crafty dribble moves also shook commentator Greg Anthony’s brain up a little bit, so much so that Anthony forgot how to say the word “meme”.

Shaun Livingston just sauced James Harden jesus pic.twitter.com/2xS78HO1pT — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) May 21, 2018

Backboard view of Livingston cooking Harden gonna be a mem… A meme? A meme, a mem, a mime… pic.twitter.com/ohhoivXKrP — Born Salty (@cjzero) May 21, 2018

In that moment harden knew he was cooked �不�不�不�不��劾��劾��� pic.twitter.com/qv79NLHztF — Big Illinois (@Illmatic2) May 21, 2018

Even during a 41-point decimation the NBA is still the funniest league on the planet.

