Shaun Livingston crossed James Harden so hard it made Greg Anthony mispronounce “meme” (VIDEO)
The Golden State Warriors embarrassed the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. Stephen Curry scored 35 points, didn’t miss a shot in the third quarter, and helped the Warriors win Game 3 and take a 2-1 series lead by a margin of 41 points.
Not too shabby.
But it wasn’t just Curry who turned the Rockets into shrinking violets. Shaun Livingston, who added 11 points off the bench while shooting 4-of-4, took his turn putting Houston to task.
During one play, Livingston crossed up James Harden on his way to a wide-open dunk. Livingston’s crafty dribble moves also shook commentator Greg Anthony’s brain up a little bit, so much so that Anthony forgot how to say the word “meme”.
Via Twitter:
Shaun Livingston just sauced James Harden jesus pic.twitter.com/2xS78HO1pT
— Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) May 21, 2018
Backboard view of Livingston cooking Harden gonna be a mem… A meme? A meme, a mem, a mime… pic.twitter.com/ohhoivXKrP
— Born Salty (@cjzero) May 21, 2018
In that moment harden knew he was cooked �不�不�不�不��劾��劾��� pic.twitter.com/qv79NLHztF
— Big Illinois (@Illmatic2) May 21, 2018
Even during a 41-point decimation the NBA is still the funniest league on the planet.
More from Yahoo Sports:
• Jeff Passan: The story behind (maybe) the fastest pitch in MLB history
• Eric Adelson: With lies exposed, everyone loses in 49ers star's case
• Shams Charania: How Steph Curry became Houston’s worst nightmare
• Terez Paylor: It's a long road back to the NFL for Manziel