Shaun Alexander on Seahawks start to 2022 season
Former NFL running back Shaun Alexander shares his thoughts on the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season start and more with the "Good Morning Football" crew.
The Seahawks are reuniting with linebacker Bruce Irvin. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Irvin is signing with the Seahawks’ practice squad. The Seahawks drafted Irvin with the 15th overall choice in 2012. He spent four seasons in Seattle before leaving for the Raiders in 2016. Irvin returned to the Seahawks in 2020, after [more]
Alex Smith spent his final NFL season playing for Ron Rivera in Washington, and Smith had some harsh words for Rivera today in response to Rivera blaming the quarterback for his team being in last place. Smith said on ESPN that Rivera should not have put all the blame on Carson Wentz, and that a [more]
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks acted quickly to fire two of Matt Rhule’s top lieutenants on Monday, and Wilks said today that he wanted to see the team go in a different direction. Wilks said he alone made the decision to fire defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley, both [more]
New England surprised plenty of people when they drafted Zappe in the fourth round last spring. Now, he's surprising them.
A game-altering flag on Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett who sacked Tampa Bay Bucs QB Tom Brady in the fourth quarter of Sundays Week 5 contest didnt sit right with NFL viewers. Heres why the referee involved defended the decision.
Dak Prescott lists himself as day to day. Jerry Jones says his status for Sunday will be determined by his ability to spin the ball.
There's a question mark on Philly's OL that could have Micah Parsons feasting. Plus, the Cowboys' new tight end and Tyler Smith's education. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Harold Varner III expressed a different attitude than many of his peers on the rival tour regarding the OWGR.
Trent Dilfer shows praise to successful week for Justin Fields and shares one of his evaluator's opinions on Fields.
The author of this letter to the editor says Washington incompetence has come to Arrowhead Stadium. | Opinion
The man who was shoved to the ground by Davante Adams following the Raiders Monday Night Football loss to the Chiefs has filed a police report.
The Eagles, Bills and 49ers continue to establish themselves as favorites, but the league remains rife with mediocrity.
As Raiders receiver Davante Adams waits to hear what the league will do about his post-game shove of an employee who made the mistake of crossing paths with Adams at a time when he was: (1) very frustrated; and (2) walking toward the locker room, more details are emerging. The man was a freelance employee [more]
Here are 3 trades the Patriots should consider making before the November 1 deadline.
NBC Sports' Peter King explains why the 49ers shouldn't trade for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.
With the Panthers apparently hitting the reset button, and with the Bills reportedly having past interest in running back Christian McCaffrey, reports are emerging that the Bills and Panthers have spoken about McCaffrey. And, of course, conflicting reports are emerging that they haven’t. These things happen from time to time in the NFL. Whether it’s [more]
Here are the Commanders players we're be watching Thursday evening against the Bears.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) It was just another Manic Monday for the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers (1-4) began preparations for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams with a new interim head coach, a new defensive coordinator and a new starting quarterback. The Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday after he went 11-27 in a little more than two seasons at the helm, losing 11 of his final 12 games.
Here’s what Chiefs defensive tackle and referee Carl Cheffers had to say about the roughing the passer penalty against Jones Monday night.
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin explained what happened during the icy postgame exchange between him and Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea on Saturday.