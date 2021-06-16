Shattered Glasnow

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

The defending American League champion Rays will be without their ace, hard-throwing right-hander Tyler Glasnow, for the foreseeable future after an MRI on Tuesday revealed a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, in addition to a flexor strain. It’s unclear exactly how long he’ll be sidelined, and that determination won’t be made until he undergoes additional testing to determine whether he’ll require season-ending Tommy John elbow reconstructive surgery, which would likely keep him sidelined until the outset of the 2023 campaign. Glasnow is expected to attempt to rehab without undergoing surgery, but regardless of the ultimate course of action, it’s going to be awhile before Glasnow is back on the mound for Tampa Bay. It’s a crushing blow for the American League East division-leading Rays, and fantasy managers as well, as the 27-year-old stalwart was in the midst of a full-fledged breakthrough campaign, thanks in large part to a newly-added slider, compiling a phenomenal 2.66 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 123/27 K/BB ratio across 88 innings (14 starts) this season.

“Partial tear” is a fairly nebulous descriptive term, which could realistically characterize anything from a minor fraying of the ligament to a near-complete tear. Simply put, there are varying degrees of partial tears, which makes it almost impossible to forecast where this situation is headed right now/ Despite a grim initial prognosis, it’s entirely possible that Glasnow, who missed four months during the 2019 campaign due to a right forearm strain, will be able to avoid surgery, and eventually return to the Rays’ starting rotation at some point later in the 2021 campaign, after a period of rest and rehabilitation. This wouldn’t be completely unprecedented from a historical standpoint. Former Yankees’ ace Masahiro Tanaka, who partially tore his ulnar collateral ligament back in 2015, is the most prominent example of a starting pitcher who managed to avoid a full-tear (or surgical procedure) and return to the Yankees’ rotation that same season. A relentless avalanche of injuries to prominent fantasy contributors has overshadowed the 2021 season, with Glasnow the latest high-profile starting pitcher to be sidelined due to serious injury. There’s still a chance he could be back before the end of the regular season, but fantasy managers should prepare to be without him moving forward.

Story continues

MLB Issues Memo On Foreign Substances

After weeks of rampant speculation regarding an impending crackdown, Major League Baseball on Tuesday afternoon issued an official memo to teams outlining enhanced enforcement of rules prohibiting pitchers from applying foreign substances to the baseball. Starting on Monday, June 21, any pitcher caught using a foreign substance -- ranging from a rather pedestrian sunscreen/rosin mix to much more extreme measures like Spider Tack -- will be automatically ejected from that contest and subject to a 10-game suspension (with pay). Repeat offenders will be subject to progressive discipline. It’s also worth noting that team’s will not be able to replace suspended players and club employees could face discipline if they are found to have participated. Pitchers can continue to use rosin bags on the mound, but they will be checked periodically by umpires, typically between innings, throughout the game even if they aren't suspected of using something else.

“I understand there’s a history of foreign substances being used on the ball, but what we are seeing today is objectively far different, with much tackier substances being used more frequently than ever before.” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in the memo distributed on Tuesday. Clearly, the league is attempting to reel in some of the more extreme substances being used to doctor the baseball, in an effort to level the playing field for hitters. It’s entirely possible that these seemingly temporary stopgap measures could be expanded when the league and Players Union re-negotiation the leagues’ collective bargaining agreement during the offseason. It will undoubtedly take a while for the full-effect of the league-wide crackdown to be completely realized, but it will likely have a massive impact on starting pitchers and offensive performance moving forward.

Starting Pitchers with an EDGE

Taijuan Walker vs. Cubs

7.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 12 K

40% CSW, 14 swinging strikes

Walker has turned out to be one of the most valuable free agent signings from last offseason as he delivered arguably the most dominant start of his career on Tuesday evening against the Cubs. The 28-year-old righty recorded a career-high 12 strikeouts, generated 14 swinging strikes, and finished with an elite 40 percent CSW (called strikes plus whiffs). A two-run homer off the bat of Javier Baez in the third inning accounted for all of the damage against him over seven stellar frames. He’ll carry a microscopic 2.12 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 72/24 K/BB ratio across 68 innings (12 starts) into a road tilt against the Nationals on Sunday afternoon.

Luis Castillo vs. Brewers

7.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 7 K

35% CSW, 18 swinging strikes

After a brutal two-month stretch to open the 2021 campaign, Castillo has finally reverted to his previously elite form. He notched his second consecutive seven-strikeout effort, induced 18 swinging strikes and finished with a robust 35 percent CSW. The 28-year-old right has allowed just four runs on seven hits with a 19/7 K/BB ratio across 18 2/3 innings (three starts) since June 4. He’ll aim to keep the momentum going on Sunday when he squares off against a loaded Padres’ lineup at Petco Park.

Trevor Rogers vs. Cardinals

6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

38% CSW, 16 swinging strikes

Rogers delivered yet another outstanding performance on Tuesday evening, carrying a shutout bid into the sixth inning before Paul Goldschmidt slapped a game-tying RBI single into shallow right field. He coaxed a whopping 16 swinging strikes and also finished with an elite 38 percent CSW. The 23-year-old southpaw has blossomed into an elite fantasy starter, allowing three earned runs or fewer in 14 consecutive starts to open the 2021 campaign. He’ll carry a microscopic 1.87 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 95/26 K/BB across 81 2/3 innings into a road tilt against the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sunday afternoon.

Patrick Corbin vs. Pirates

8.1 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K

35% CSW, 14 swinging strikes

Corbin came within two outs of his fifth-career complete-game on Tuesday evening, allowing only nine base runners, while also striking out seven batters in a win over the Pirates. He induced 14 swinging strikes and also finished with a season-best 35 percent CSW. The 31-year-old left-hander has been solid lately, allowing four earned runs or fewer, while also completing five frames, in nine consecutive starts since May 1. He’s lined up to face the division-rival Mets at home on Sunday afternoon.

Chris Flexen vs. Twins

8.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K

32% CSW, 15 swinging strikes

Flexen recorded a career-high eight strikeouts, and scattered four hits over eight brilliant frames on Tuesday night after being staked to a massive early lead, thanks to the Mariners’ five run explosion over the first two innings. He generated a whopping 15 swinging strikes and finished with a solid 32 percent CSW. The 26-year-old righty has compiled a respectable 4.12 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 44/12 K/BB ratio across 67 2/3 innings (12 starts) this season. He's in line for an extremely favorable home matchup on Tuesday against the Rockies, who own a disastrous .570 OPS on the road this season.

Brett Anderson vs. Reds

7.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 K

39% CSW, 11 swinging strikes

Anderson recorded a season-high nine strikeouts, his highest single-start total since June 26, 2015, over seven scoreless innings on Tuesday night in a no-decision against the Reds. He induced only 11 swinging strikes, with nine of those coming on his changeup, but relentlessly pounded the strike zone, as evidenced by a sublime 39 percent CSW. There’s some definite streaming appeal for fantasy managers in standard mixed leagues on Monday evening when he faces the Diamondbacks in Arizona.

Hitters with an EDGE

Fernando Tatis Jr. vs. Rockies

1-for-4, R, HR (20), 2 RBI

Tatis Jr. became the first National League hitter to reach the 20-homer plateau on Tuesday night when he clubbed a 431-foot, two-run opposite-field shot at Coors Field on the first pitch he saw from righty Chi Chi Gonzalez. The electrifying 22-year-old fantasy superstar, who also leads the senior circuit with 13 stolen bases, has a realistic shot at recording a 40-homer, 30-steal campaign. He's the face of baseball moving forward, folks.

Jonathan Schoop vs. Royals

2-for-4, 2 R, HR (11), 2 RBI

Schoop lifted an opposite-field two-run homer to right field -- his 11th round-tripper of the season -- off lefty Mike Minor in the third inning to give the Tigers a commanding lead on Tuesday night. The 29-year-old infielder has always been an extremely streaky hitter, but he’s been on a stratospheric surge over the last few weeks, hitting .343 (38-for-111) with nine homers and 24 RBI across 28 games since May 15. Needless to say, Schoop should be rostered in all fantasy formats moving forward.

Bo Bichette vs. Yankees

2-for-3, R, HR (14), 3 RBI, BB

It’s quite understandable that Bichette has been overshadowed by the legendary exploits of teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr. this season. Yet, he’s on pace to potentially become just the 10th hitter in the last decade to record a 30-homer, 30-steal campaign. The dynamic 23-year-old shortstop walloped his 14th long ball of the year against lefty Jordan Montgomery in the third inning on Tuesday evening and is already up to nine stolen bases as well.

Amed Rosario vs. Orioles

3-for-5, R, RBI, SB (7)

Rosario tallied three hits and also swiped his 13th base of the season in the Indians’ lopsided win over the Orioles on Tuesday night. The 25-year-old shortstop has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball over the last few weeks, hitting .336 (45-for-134) with 24 runs scored, two homers, 16 RBI and seven steals across 35 games since May 1. He’s on pace to record a 30-steal season, a feat accomplished by only 24 hitters over the last half-decade.

J.P. Crawford vs. Twins

3-for-5, 2 R, HR (4), RBI

Crawford tattooed a leadoff homer to right field -- his fourth round-tripper of the season -- on the first pitch he saw from veteran lefty J.A. Happ in the opening frame. He also singled twice to record his fourth three-hit effort in 14 games this month. The 26-year-old shortstop has certainly heated up at the plate over the last few weeks, hitting .393 (22-for-56) with nine extra-base hits (two home runs) and one steal since June 1.

Paul Goldschmidt vs. Marlins

2-for-4, R, HR (9), 2 RBI, SB (5)

It was a true throwback performance from Goldschmidt on Tuesday evening as he served as a one-man wrecking crew, single-handedly dispatching the Marlins in a low-scoring affair. The 33-year-old veteran first baseman slapped a game-tying RBI single into right field off lefty Trevor Rogers, and also swiped second base -- his fifth steal of the season -- in the sixth inning. He capped off the evening with a walk-off solo homer against righty Yimi Garcia in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Ryan McMahon vs. Padres

3-for-3, 2 R, 3B, HR (16), 4 RBI

McMahon continued to crush the ball at Coors Field on Tuesday evening, collecting three hits, including an RBI triple in the fourth inning and a two-run homer -- his 16th long ball of the season -- off righty Yu Darvish in this one. He also picked up an additional RBI with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning. He’s hitting .296 (37-for-125) with nine home runs in 34 games at home this season as opposed to .224 (26-for-116) with seven homers across 33 games on the road.

Editor’s Note: Drafting is only half the battle! Get an edge on your competition with our MLB Season Tools - available in our EDGE+ Roto tier for $3.99/mo. (annually) or $9.99/mo. (monthly) - that are packed with rankings, projections, a trade evaluator, start/sit tools and much more. And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

Closing Time

Seth Lugo vs. Cubs

2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (1st save)

Lugo slammed the door on the Cubs at Citi Field on Tuesday evening, recording the final six outs of the Mets’ one-run victory. He tossed a perfect eighth inning before being bailed out in the ninth inning when former teammate Jake Marisnick was thrown out attempting to score the tying run on a one-out double from Eric Sogard. Sometimes you need a little luck in these things, folks. The 31-year-old righty has been outstanding, allowing just one run with a 12/2 K/BB ratio over 7 1/3 innings since returning from the injured list earlier this month. Simply put, he should be rostered in all fantasy formats.

Aroldis Chapman vs. Blue Jays

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (13th save)

It was a nice bounce-back effort for Chapman after back-to-back ugly outings on the road against the Twins and Phillies last week. The 33-year-old lefty’s fastball was back in the triple digit area code, even touching 101 miles per hour on several occasions, and he needed only 14 pitches (nine strikes) to retire Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Teoscar Hernandez and Randal Grichuk in order, preserving a slim one-run margin.

Matt Barnes vs. Braves

1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (15th save)

Barnes coughed up a run thanks to an RBI infield single by Austin Riley on a chopper up the third-base line, but managed to hang onto a three-run lead in the back-and-forth slugfest for his 15th save of the year. The hard-throwing 30-year-old righty has come back to Earth a bit recently after an unreal start to the 2021 campaign, but he remains one of the premier closers in the fantasy landscape moving forward.

Gregory Soto vs. Royals

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (6th save)

Soto struck out Michael Taylor to cap off a perfect ninth inning, protecting a one-run lead against the Royals on Tuesday night. It was his first save since May 26. There haven’t been a ton of save chances in Detroit lately, but the 26-year-old lefty has been solid, posting a 2.60 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 31/18 K/BB ratio over 27 2/3 innings this season.

Liam Hendriks vs. Rays

1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (18th save)

Hendriks was tasked with preserving a three-run lead after Dallas Keuchel and Aaron Bummer combined for eight shutout frames to open the contest, and gave up a pair of one-out singles to Yandy Diaz and Ji-Man Choi, respectively, before striking out Brandon Lowe and Joey Wendle to eliminate the threat. The 32-year-old stopper has yielded just four runs (two earned) on 14 hits with a 30/2 K/BB ratio over 20 innings since April 29.

Tyler Rogers vs. Diamondbacks

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (9th save)

After lefty Jake McGee picked up a save in the series opener on Monday, it was sidewinding righty Tyler Rogers who got the call to protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning on Tuesday night after the Giants pulled ahead on Mike Yastrzemski’s grand slam in the previous frame. He needed only 10 pitches (seven strikes) to silence the Diamondbacks and pick up his ninth save. It’ll be a combination of Rogers and McGee moving forward in San Francisco.

Blake Treinen vs. Phillies

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (3rd save)

With Kenley Jansen unavailable on Tuesday night after closing out the Dodgers’ previous two games on Sunday and Monday, it was Treinen who got the call to guard a two-run advantage in the final frame of this one. He managed to work around a two-out fielding error by first baseman Albert Pujols, whiffing J.T. Realmuto to end the contest. He’ll pick up the occasional save and remains one of the premier setup men in the game moving forward.

Yusmeiro Petit vs. Angels

1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (2nd save)

Petit has been one of the most reliable middle relievers in baseball over the last few seasons and he got the call to close out a three-run lead against the Angels on Tuesday night. The 36-year-old veteran righty served up a leadoff homer to Jared Walsh, but managed to retire Taylor Ward, Kean Wong and Kurt Suzuki in succession to extinguish any hopes of a potential comeback.

Amir Garrett vs. Brewers

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (3rd save)

Garrett was summoned to protect a one-run lead with two outs in the 10th inning after primary stopper Lucas Sims tossed a scoreless ninth inning and Heath Hembree began the final frame in extra-innings. He proceeded to whiff utility infielder Tim Lopes to end the contest. It was his first save since April 9. It’ll be Sims who garners the majority of the save chances for the Reds moving forward.

Josh Sborz vs. Astros

1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (2nd blown save)

Sborz appeared to be on the verge of collecting his first save since May 6, but wound up surrendering a game-tying solo homer to Carlos Correa with two outs in the ninth inning. There haven’t exactly been a plethora of save chances in Texas lately, so this entire bullpen is a stay-away situation for fantasy managers.

EDGE Priority Pickup

Jesus Sanchez, OF, Marlins

With veteran slugger Corey Dickerson sidelined due to a left foot contusion, the Marlins summoned power-hitting corner outfield prospect Jesus Sanchez from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday evening. The 23-year-old feast-or-famine masher looked overmatched in his first exposure to big-league pitching last season, but he was off to a sizzling-hot start at the dish, slashing .349/.400/.643 with 19 runs scored, nine home runs, 28 RBI and one stolen base across 140 plate appearances in the upper-minors this season. The lackluster plate skills limit his immediate potential, but the colossal over-the-fence power potential is real. If he can figure out a way to make semi-consistent contact, he’ll be an impact contributor for fantasy managers in deeper mixed leagues and NL-only formats moving forward.

Wednesday’s Matchup of the Day

Robert Stock (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Jacob deGrom (6-2, 0.56 ERA) - 7:10 PM ET

After exiting his previous start early due to right flexor tendinitis, all eyes will be on Mets’ ace Jacob deGrom during Wednesday evening’s highly-anticipated matchup against the Cubs at Citi Field. The 32-year-old righty has allowed just seven runs (four earned) on 26 hits with a 108/8 K/BB ratio across 64 innings (10 starts) this season. Meanwhile, the Cubs will counter with veteran righty Robert Stock, who has excelled at Triple-A Iowa, compiling a 4.12 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 25/4 K/BB ratio across nine appearances (two starts).

American League Quick Hits: Athletics exercised the club option on manager Bob Melvin’s contract for the 2022 season … Tigers placed Matthew Boyd on the 10-day injured list with left arm discomfort … Royals activated Adalberto Mondesi from the 10-day injured list … Tigers top prospect Matt Manning is expected to make his major-league debut on Thursday against the Angels … John Means (shoulder) has resumed throwing at the Orioles' spring training complex in Sarasota, Florida … George Springer (quad) played five innings in center field in his rehab debut Tuesday with Triple-A Buffalo … Yoan Moncada (illness) was held out of the White Sox’ lineup on Tuesday for the second consecutive game … Anthony Rendon (triceps) was absent from the Angels' starting lineup on Tuesday night … Nick Madrigal underwent season-ending surgery Tuesday to repair multiple torn tendons in his right hamstring … Carlos Correa swatted a game-tying solo shot in the ninth inning and Jose Altuve walloped a tiebreaking grand slam in the 10th inning, lifting the Astros to a walk-off victory against the Rangers … Alex Verdugo slugged a tiebreaking three-run homer, while Rafael Devers hit a three-run shot and Xander Bogaerts also crushed a solo homer in the Red Sox’ comeback victory over the Braves … Tim Anderson went 3-for-4 with a stolen base and Adam Engel clobbered a solo homer in the White Sox’ win over the Rays … Jared Walsh and Shohei Ohtani slugged solo homers in the Angels’ loss to the Athletics … J.P. Crawford went 3-for-5 with a leadoff homer and Shed Long Jr. went 2-for-3 with a three-run triple, lifting the Mariners’ to a blowout victory over the Twins … Bobby Bradley homered for the third time in his last eight games in the Indians’ victory over the Orioles … Marcus Semien reached base safely three times and stole his ninth base of the season in the Blue Jays’ loss to the Yankees … Joey Gallo hit an RBI double and also drew a bases-loaded walk in the Rangers’ loss to the Astros … Whit Merrifield went 2-for-4 with a run scored in the Royals’ loss to the Tigers … Alex Kirilloff went 2-for-3 in the Twins’ shutout loss to the Mariners … Sean Murphy went deep in the Athletics’ victory over the Angels … Chris Gittens belted his first major-league homer in the Yankees’ win over the Blue Jays … Frankie Montas recorded eight strikeouts over seven innings of two-run ball in a win over the Angels … Dallas Keuchel fired seven scoreless frames in a win over the Rays … Casey Mize surrendered three runs over 6 2/3 innings in a win over the Royals … Mike Minor was charged with four runs over 5 2/3 innings in a loss to the Tigers … Andrew Heaney surrendered three runs over five innings in a loss to the Athletics … Eduardo Rodriguez yielded four runs and also registered eight strikeouts over four innings in a no-decision against the Braves … Shane McClanahan was charged with three runs (two earned) over five innings in a loss to the White Sox … Lance McCullers Jr. yielded two runs (one earned) over 4 1/3 innings in a no-decision against the Rangers in his return to the Astros’ rotation … Kyle Gibson gave up one run over six innings in a no-decision against the Astros … Hyun-Jin Ryu was charged with three runs over six frames in a no-decision against the Yankees … Jordan Montgomery was tagged for five runs (four earned) over 5 1/3 innings in a no-decision against the Blue Jays … Cal Quantrill gave up one run over four innings in a no-decision against the Orioles … Matt Harvey was torched for six runs over 3 1/3 frames in a loss to the Indians … J.A. Happ was obliterated for six runs (five earned) over four frames in a loss to the Mariners … Jake Odorizzi posted three strikeouts over four scoreless frames in a relief appearance against the Rangers.

National League Quick Hits: Nationals placed Max Scherzer on the 10-day injured list with right groin inflammation … Bryce Harper was removed from Tuesday night's game against the Dodgers due to back tightness … Kris Bryant was removed from Tuesday night's game against the Mets due to an apparent injury … Tucker Davidson was removed from his start Tuesday against the Red Sox due to a left forearm strain … Jean Segura left Tuesday night's game against the Dodgers because of an apparent injury … Cody Bellinger (hamstring) remained out of the Dodgers' lineup Tuesday versus the Phillies … Marlins placed Corey Dickerson on the 10-day injured list with a left foot contusion and recalled Jesus Sanchez from Triple-A Jacksonville … Didi Gregorius (elbow) has been diagnosed with pseudogout, a form of arthritis that can cause painful swelling in certain joints … Javier Baez (thumb) slugged a two-run homer on Tuesday evening in his return to the Cubs’ lineup against the Mets … Ronald Acuna Jr. went 2-for-5 with a pair of RBI and a stolen base in the Braves’ loss to the Red Sox … Mike Yastrzemski walloped a go-ahead grand slam, lifting the Giants to a comeback victory over the Diamondbacks … Mookie Betts went 3-for-5 with a go-ahead solo homer and two RBI in the Dodgers’ win over the Phillies … Pete Alonso collected three RBI in the Mets’ narrow win over the Cubs … Raimel Tapia went 2-for-5 with a pair of RBI in the Rockies’ win over the Padres … Yan Gomes belted a grand slam in the Nationals’ one-sided victory over the Pirates … Andrew McCutchen drilled a solo homer in the Phillies’ loss to the Dodgers … Christian Walker went 2-for-5 with three RBI in the Diamondbacks’ loss to the Giants … Julio Urias yielded three runs (two earned) over 5 2/3 frames in a no-decision against the Phillies … Zach Eflin allowed three runs over five innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers … Yu Darvish was lit up for four runs over five innings in a no-decision against the Rockies … Sammy Long was rocked for four runs over five innings in a relief appearance against the Diamondbacks … Tyler Anderson was crushed for six runs over six innings in a loss to the Nationals … Chi Chi Gonzalez coughed up four runs over six innings in a no-decision against the Padres.