Shatori Walker-Kimbrough with a 3-pointer vs. Dallas Wings
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Washington MysticsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (Washington Mystics) with a 3-pointer vs. Dallas Wings, 05/17/2022
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (Washington Mystics) with a 3-pointer vs. Dallas Wings, 05/17/2022
Jimmy Fallon opened the NBC-Universal upfront presentation Monday with yuks about Peacock, Dick Wolf, and quickly shattered CNN+. After a performance by NBCU talk show host and longtime Voice coach Kelly Clarkson singing “Queen of the Night,” Fallon took the stage at Radio City Music Hall to bottom-line the network’s current lineup. “NBC has four […]
From David Beckham and his mini-me Brooklyn to Prince William and his near-clone Prince George, here's what some of your favorite celebrity fathers and their doppelgänger offspring looked like at the same age.
Police say 68-year-old Glen Thorpe was last seen at the Shell gas station located at 4605 Glenwood Road in Decatur.
The royal couple will arrive in St. Johns, Newfoundland on Tuesday on a three-day trip that will include stops in Ottawa and the Northwest Territories and focus on the issues of reconciliation with indigenous peoples and climate change. The impact of colonization, the residential school system and the loss of lands is what the crown represents, Mary Teegee, the executive director of child and family services at Carrier Sekani Family Services in the province of British Columbia, told Reuters.
Scott Yotka faces 15 to 60 years in prison for two counts of taking photos and a video as he sexually abused two young children.
Charles Barkley is known for his outlandish takes about pretty much everything, but this one won't sit well with most Warriors fans.
The Warriors are known for their small-ball efficiency, but Charles Barkley doesn't think it will be enough.
The Phoenix Suns issued a statement apologizing to fans via social media on Monday. It did not go over well.
Barring one or more settlements, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson eventually will stand trial in 22 different cases with 22 different juries regarding claims made by 22 different massage therapists. Last week, Watson testified in one of the pre-trial depositions that a massage ended with the therapist crying, according to Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today. Watson [more]
On Monday's episode of 'Undisputed,' Skip Bayless relayed what Lil Wayne overheard from his courtside seat during the Suns' Game 7 loss to the Mavericks.
Phil Jackson is advising Lakers owner Jeanie Buss.
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic had high praise from Draymond Green ahead of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
When it comes to defending Luka Doni, Klay Thompson prefers to keep it simple.
The Suns had their own words to eat after getting manhandled by Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.
The Orlando Magic earned the right to select No. 1 overall in the 2022 NBA draft on June 23.
As Steve Kerr helplessly watched the Western Conference semifinals play out from home, Warriors general manager Bob Myers was there to listen.
St. Xavier grad Justin Thomas isn't pleased with how much golf fans are paying for beer at Southern Hills, which is hosting the 2022 PGA Championship.
The Kings found a bit of luck in the lottery and will select fourth in the 2022 NBA Draft. Who will they pick?
The Miami Heat ripped Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals from the Boston Celtics in the third quarter.
David Hardisty: Chet Holmgren says he thinks he can be a "50-40-90 player" in the NBA. He believes his ability to create his own shot and score on his own will be on display. Source: Twitter @clutchfans What's the buzz on Twitter? Marc J. Spears @ ...