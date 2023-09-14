Shasta rises in power rankings, set to meet Orland in Week 4 Redding power rankings

Shasta's Owen Boesiger (center) rushes for a first down in the 2nd quarter against West Valley at the Pasture on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

Enterprise continues to rattle off dominant victories to maintain the No. 1 position within the Redding high school football power rankings heading into Week 4.

Shasta ran through a West Valley team with four seniors while Foothill earned its first win of the year over Lassen last Friday.

Two programs facing off this Friday share a top spot in the power rankings while one team stands alone to round out the top programs.

It's time to rank the top five Division II-III teams and look at the top three Division IV-V teams.

Division II-III

1. Enterprise (3-0)

Week 3 result: Beat Eureka 54-0.

Summary: Enterprise cruised to another easy victory behind the arm and legs of junior 3-star recruit quarterback Jaylen Johnson. Johnson picked apart Eureka's defense for the tune of 181 passing yards, two touchdowns and rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns. Junior linebackers Carson Fischer and Alex Pineda each had two tackles for loss. Enterprise plays 0-3 Lassen before a final nonleague challenge against undefeated Redwood of Larkspur on Sept. 23. Next game: vs. Lassen on Friday 7:30 p.m.

2. Orland (1-1)

Week 3 result: Bye week

Summary: Orland rested last week following a tough home loss against Enterprise to open the season. The Trojans regained their momentum crushing West Valley 32-7 using a pair of interception touchdown returns by junior Manny Rodriguez and senior Bryson Rodriguez. Senior running back Lucas Landeros is performing on an All Northern Section-type level averaging 7.6 yards per carry. Orland's offensive line led by seniors A.J. Fonseca, A.J. Schkerynec, Connor Ovard, Grady Lloyd, Jeremy Robbins and Khalil Coley are helping the Trojans average 349 rushing yards per game. The strength of the Trojan-T offense is about to be tested against Shasta this Friday. Next game: at Shasta on Friday 7:30 p.m.

2. Shasta (3-0)

Week 3 result: Beat West Valley 41-12.

Summary: Shasta utilized the strength of senior running back and linebacker Ryder May and put together another complete performance to hammer West Valley on the road. May pounded his way for two touchdowns while junior ATH Owen Boesinger galloped for a career-high five receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Junior quarterback Justin Polley utilized Boesinger's speed and threw his two touchdowns on screen passes. Polley tested his accuracy and connected with junior Arbour Duggan for a 43-yard catch. Polley finished 10 of 11 for 193 yards. His arm will be needed to balance the run game against Orland's talented defense. Next game: vs. Orland on Friday 7:30 p.m.

4. Foothill (1-2)

Week 3 result: Beat Lassen 34-14.

Summary: Foothill's offense had a breakthrough last Friday against Lassen. Marcione connected with senior wide receivers Chris Hall and Alonzo Borchert on 7-of-12 passing for three touchdowns. Borchert caught two and Hall caught one while rushing for 41 yards and another touchdown. Foothill receives a bye before playing 3-0 Fortuna. Next game: vs. Fortuna on Friday, Sept. 22.

5. U-Prep (2-1)

Week 3 result: Beat Red Bluff 37-7.

Summary: U-Prep continues to perform consistently following a startling loss in its Week 0 opener on the road against Fortuna. The Panthers' offensive line led by junior Devin Huegel has provided better blocking for senior Sawyer Hokanson. Hokanson had another strong performance completing 12-of-16 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns. Hokanson's touch, poise and accuracy in the pocket are among the best in the CIF Northern Section. Huegel was dominant last week and finished with two sacks against Red Bluff. The Panthers had 495 yards of total offense against the Spartans. U-Prep's aggression on the defensive line and Hokanson's accuracy are making the Panthers look like early favorites to win the Northern Athletic League. Next game: vs. McKinleyville on Friday 7:30 p.m.

On the bubble:

Yreka (2-1) : Senior quarterback Lucas Day has the Miners believing in themselves following an impressive road win against Hidden Valley of Grants Pass. Day completed 11-of-14 passes for 189 yards, rushed for two touchdowns and threw another. Junior linebacker Ryan Warfield is reshaping Yreka's defensive identity that struggled to stop the run game in 2022. Warfield made 11 tackles including two tackles for loss. Senior Harley Roads had two sacks. Yreka's defensive line is physical and its offense is learning to trust coach John Marquez's Wing-T offense. Next game: vs. Mount Shasta on Friday 7:30 p.m.

Red Bluff (1-1) : Red Bluff is going to turn a corner, right? Right? After its run game mauled through Lassen, the Spartans had zero answers stopping Huegel while Hokanson picked apart the secondary. Still, the program has a win under its belt. Complacency could've played a factor. We'll see which version of Red Bluff shows up in the Tehama County Shootout this Friday against Corning. Next game: travels to Corning on Friday 7:30 p.m .

West Valley (0-2) : Tough judging a team like West Valley that has faced a reigning CIF State Champion and CIF Northern Section title contender in back-to-back weeks. That said, West Valley's offensive line has struggled to protect sophomore quarterback John Puffer. Puffer has thrown four interceptions, most of them coming on hurried throws in the pocket. The Eagles take on another talented, run-first offense in East Nicolaus. Next game: vs. East Nicolaus on Friday 7:30 p.m.

Corning (1-2) : The ground game went to work for the Cardinals to dethrone Central Valley off its top-five spot. Junior Quinton Davis ran for 229 yards on 16 carries with three touchdowns and the Cardinals outlasted Central Valley on the road in overtime 40-39 after losing junior captain Colt Dagorret to a knee injury against U-Prep in Week 2. Senior linebacker Victor Jimenez had nine tackles and recovered a fumble. Next game: vs. Red Bluff on Friday 7:30 p.m .

Central Valley (2-1): Central Valley was knocked backward after facing its first legitimate challenge in Corning. Last year's run defense woes reappeared. The Falcons allowed 379 yards on the ground for five touchdowns. Senior Diego Recio was solid once again rushing for 241 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries. Junior 6-foot-4 quarterback Osker Trompcynski threw four touchdowns. The offense was strong but the defensive line was humbled. Central Valley gets to test its resilience on the road against Las Plumas. Next game: travels to Las Plumas on Friday 7:30 p.m.

4th and long:

Lassen (0-3): Lassen continues to struggle on 312 yards of total offense against Foothill. The Grizzlies committed 15 penalties for 116 yards and haven't found consistency in the run game. Lassen's schedule only gets harder facing top-ranked Enterprise. Next game: travels to Enterprise on Friday 7:30 p.m.

Division IV-V

1. Fall River (2-0)

Week 3 result: Beat Quincy 34-3.

Summary: The good news? Fall River extended California's longest-standing winning streak to 33 games. The bad news? Senior offensive lineman Remington Blue was injured. Blue injured the same knee that caused him to miss his sophomore year. Head coach Wesley Wadsworth and offensive coordinator Todd Sloat aren't strangers to working short-handed. Junior Skyler Robertson rushed for three touchdowns while senior quarterback Brandon Brown completed 10 of 13 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Next game: vs. Weed on Friday 7:30 p.m.

2. Los Molinos (3-0)

Week 3 result: Beat Modoc 58-14.

Summary: Los Molinos' offense continues to perform at a rampant pace. The Bulldogs posted 434 yards on offense using a run game led by junior Harrison Hamre and senior quarterback Ty Walker made a team-high 12 tackles on defense while throwing for 178 yards and two touchdowns. Next game: vs. Maxwell on Friday 7:30 p.m.

3. Weed (3-0)

Week 3 result: Beat Mount Shasta 64-14.

Summary: Senior ATH D.J. Horton is leading the Cougars to a magical run to start the season. Horton was one of multiple families who lost homes during the Mill Fire that came just a few miles from the school. Weed rushed for 385 yards. Horton ran for 185 yards and three touchdowns while junior Logan Bowles rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns. Weed looks to end Fall River's 33-game winning streak on the road. Next game: Weed travels to Fall River on Friday 7:30 p.m.

