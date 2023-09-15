Shasta clashes with 2022 state champ Orland in Week 4 analysis and predictions

Tension around the North State tightens with undefeated Shasta hosting defending CIF Northern Section state champion Orland this Friday to kick off nine local games around the North State.

Red Bluff battles cross-county rival Corning in the Tehama County Shootout and undefeated Weed looks to end Fall River's 33-game winning streak on the road. Enterprise hosts Lassen and U-Prep faces McKinleyville in Redding.

West Valley looks for its first win of the year and hosts East Nicolaus and undefeated Los Molinos contests Maxwell at home. Redding Christian travels to undefeated Portola and Yreka travels to Mount Shasta.

It's time to break down, predict and analyze the nine nonleague football games happening around the North State.

Shasta led by its speedy junior wide receiver Owen Boesiger (top) will see how team will contest the might of Orland's offensive and defensive line.

Orland (1-1) vs. Shasta (3-0)

Shasta faces a grueling challenge against Orland. The Trojans touts one of the strongest Wing-T run offenses in the state, averaging 343 yards per game.

Orland seniors Diego Rico and Lucas Landeros are two powerful ball carriers, each player averaging over 100 rushing yards per game. Challenging Landeros and Rico are senior running back Ryder May and junior wide receiver Owen Boesiger as well as junior quarterback Justin Polley.

May at a powerful 6-foot-2 has plundered his way through the middle racking up a team-high five touchdowns. Shasta has kept elements of its Single-Wing offense utilizing May but is beginning to grow more comfortable playing with three receivers and throwing the ball downfield. Boesinger has 12 receptions for 210 yards and four touchdowns.

Analysis: The blockers on both teams will be required to get off the ball quickly in order for the ball to move. Shasta senior Grant Anderson will be matched up with seniors A.J. Fonseca and A.J. Schekerynec.

Fonseca and Schekerynec play both sides of the ball and were able to apply pressure to West Valley quarterback John Puffer two weeks ago. Orland is coming off a bye, which could help or hurt against Shasta led by senior defensive lineman Trent Kingston. Kingston with senior safety Kyle Wilkes will have to close the gaps, stay with their assignments and not miss open field tackles.

Emerging as one of the top defensive players has been junior cornerback JR Wheeler. Wheeler had an interception last week against West Valley but the focus will be keeping Rico and Landeros contained from the outside. Orland runs the ball over 90% of the time. Orland at its current rate is expected to rush for over 3,000 yards collectively by the end of the regular season.

Orland will be contesting the Shasta pass game, primarily the screen passes to Boesiger. Boesiger had five catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Manny Rodriguez has three interceptions, including two against Enterprise in its season opener. Senior Bryson Rodriguez has an interception as well but Shasta wants to get the ball from Polley's hands in less than three seconds. The Wolves do have deep threats as well with junior Arbour Duggan hauling in a 42-yard catch while junior Nic Wilkes should receive more targets this week.

Prediction: Shasta has played quality football but penalties have been a slight setback. The Wolves committed 13 infractions last week against West Valley. Shasta allowed Orland to rush for 384 yards last season. Shasta's defensive line has improved but Orland is battle-tested, having played Enterprise in Week 1 and rushing for 405 yards. Shasta's offense performs better but Orland is too well-versed in its run game. Orland scores on the final possession of another high-scoring affair. Orland wins 42-35.

Fall River quarterback Brandon Brown, left, receives protection from teammates Cannon Oiler (12) and Carter Kroschel in their game against Weed on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Weed. Fall River won 39-0.

Weed (2-0) vs. Fall River (2-0)

Fall River puts its 33-game winning streak on the line against revitalized Weed. The Wildcats nearly canceled its football season in 2022 due to the Mill Fire.

Senior D.J. Horton and junior Maddox Mize are having impressive starts running the ball. Weed is averaging 334 rushing yards per game. Fall River seniors Brandon Brown and Carter Kroschel have played top-level football during its strong start to 2023.

Fall River will be short-handed on the offensive line after 6-foot-4 senior Remington Blue injured his knee last Friday against Quincy.

Analysis: Fall River is going to send blitzes across the right and left flanks to limit Horton's speed. Fall River junior defensive lineman Isaiah Wortman brings constant pressure and doesn't miss tackles. Weed's defense is led by Lucien Regis who blocks as well.

Prediction: Losing Blue plays a huge factor both with its protection of Brown and containment of Horton. Weed has another big day running the football against the overmatched Bulldogs. The streak ends. Weed wins 35-21.

Corning junior running back Colt Dagorret runs in the touchdown against U-Prep on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Red Bluff (1-1) vs. Corning (1-2)

Corning put forth a resilient effort beating Central Valley on the road 40-39 in overtime. Junior running back Quinton Davis rushed for a career-high 229 rushing yards and three touchdowns against the Falcons.

Red Bluff after a strong performance against Lassen, struggled in Week 3 falling to U-Prep 37-7.

Analysis: Red Bluff junior wide receiver Landon Kunau caught a touchdown but that was the only highlight for the Spartans which allowed 495 yards on defense to U-Prep last Friday.

Corning senior linebacker Victor Jimenez has been among one of the area's best defensive players. Jimenez has 23 tackles and has been the key catalyst when Corning successfully stops the run game.

Prediction: The Tehama County Shootout becomes a slugfest in the trenches. Davis scores a late touchdown and moves scrappy Corning back to .500. Corning wins 19-16.

Enterprise quarterback Jaylen Johnson (7) tries to break away from Shasta’s Trent Kingston (52) and Garrin Spahn in the fourth quarter on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The Hornets defeated the Wolves 41-14 in River Bowl XXX, a tradition of the rivalry between the two Redding schools.

Lassen (0-3) vs. Enterprise (3-0)

Enterprise junior Jaylen Johnson tore through Eureka's defense with ease. He completed 14-of-21 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 140 yards and three touchdowns.

Analysis: Lassen senior Deshon Moore leads an offense averaging over 220 yards per game. Inconsistent tackling has been the woes of the Grizzlies. Junior linebacker Alijah Bobo leads the Hornets with 21 tackles.

Prediction: We'll keep this short and sweet. Johnson racks up 300 all-purpose yards against the struggling Grizzlies. Enterprise wins 50-7.

U-Prep sophomore offensive guard Devin Huegel (center) wraps off a Red Bluff player on Sept. 9, 2022.

McKinleyville (0-2) vs. U-Prep (2-1)

U-Prep senior Sawyer Hokanson is showing elite skills as a pocket passer during the Panthers' two-game winning streak after a tough Week 0 loss on the road to Fortuna.

Hokanson matches up with McKinleyville, which has struggled losing by more than 40 points to Kelseyville and Fortuna.

Analysis: U-Prep has too many weapons with junior defensive lineman Devin Huegel while senior wide receiver Cole Perry (12 receptions, 220 yards and two touchdowns) has emerged as the favored target of Hokanson. Brothers Bailey (23 carries, 134 yards and one touchdown) and Ty Wurzer (41 carries, 182 yards and two touchdowns) are the two leading rushers for U-Prep.

Prediction: U-Prep coach Dustin Fortenberry sleeps easy. U-Prep wins 49-13.

Yreka (2-1) vs. Mount Shasta (0-3)

Yreka senior quarterback Lucas Day takes the Miners down the I-5 to play Mount Shasta, a program looking for its first win of 2023.

Analysis: Yreka's focus will be on stopping junior quarterback Hayden Porteous who runs directly from the snap. Senior Mason Rabago rushed for 74 yards and two touchdowns while junior Aiden McFall had three receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown last Friday.

Prediction: Yreka has too many weapons on offense. Yreka wins 28-7.

Maxwell (2-1) vs Los Molinos (3-0)

Los Molinos clashes with Maxwell in a battle of two run-first Single-Wing formations.

Analysis: Senior Angel Ambriz's speed will be tested against senior linebacker Luke Cantonwine and junior Harrison Hamre. Hamre is averaging 148.7 rushing yards per game and Cantonwine has 26 tackles and two sacks.

Prediction: Both teams drag each other in the trenches back and forth. Los Molinos has a little bit more energy left in the fourth quarter. Los Molinos wins 21-20.

West Valley's Jack Casey celebrates a touchdown in the end zone in the 3rd quarter against Shasta at the Pasture on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

East Nicolaus (2-1) vs. West Valley (0-2)

East Nicolaus, a program that once gave nonleague problems to U-Prep now shifts gears to playing West Valley.

West Valley's two-game stretch has been difficult, taking two losses against Shasta and Orland. Junior Cooper Staup has shown promise averaging 45 rushing yards per game and fellow classman Rhilee Crawford threw a touchdown pass to senior Jack Casey.

Analysis: East Nicolaus junior running back Logan Cleary and sophomore Mason Taylor are the players to watch. Cleary gets downhill and averages 5.6 yards per carry. Taylor averages 4.6 yards per carry. The two players split snaps in the East Nicolaus Single-Wing formation.

West Valley will look to target junior wide receiver Logan Rasmussen more this Friday. Rasmussen was dealing with the effects of dental work but was still productive with five catches for 80 yards against Shasta last Friday.

Prediction: West Valley's offensive and defensive line is a little quicker and bigger up front. Junior Jesus Cervantes plays a major role in stopping East Nicolaus' run game and sophomore John Puffer shows his potential driving West Valley downfield. West Valley wins 28-14.

