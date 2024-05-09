Sharrow’s late goal helps Haslett salvage draw and win conference championship

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WLNS) – Haslett needed a win or draw against St. Johns on Wednesday night to win the CAAC Red championship, and a late goal from freshman Alex Sharrow gave the Vikings the result they needed.

Both teams were unbeaten in conference play coming in but Haslett (3-0-1 in conference play) had one more league win than St. Johns (2-0-2). So the Redwings needed to win in order to take the conference crown, but Haslett could claim the title with a win or a draw.

St. Johns struck first with a goal early in the second half. The Redwings’ Sydney Moon was on the doorstep to put home the rebound after Alyyse Johnson’s shot was tipped up and off the crossbar.

Desperate for the tying goal, Haslett ratcheted up the offensive pressure in the 25 minutes that followed, keeping the ball in the offensive third for long stretches. Finally, the Vikings broke through with 12:57 to play when Sharrow buried the rebound after Makayla Muhammad’s shot was saved.

Sharrow is just a freshman and said she really wanted to earn the conference title for the Vikings’ six seniors.

“It means so much for me to be able to help out my team,” she said of scoring the tying goal. “But it also wouldn’t have happened if we wouldn’t have had that shot from Makayla and all of us crashing in.”

“We were lucky to get the right bounce and Alex was there to put it in the back of the net,” said head coach David Littleton. “She has a knack around the goal. I mean, any time the ball is around the goal and she has an opportunity to score, she scores.”

Haslett will host Holt in the CAAC Silver Cup Semifinal on Monday at 7 p.m.

St. Johns will play at Mason in the CAAC Gold Cup Semifinal on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

