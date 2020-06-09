Sharpton calls out NFL during Floyd's funeral

"Don't apologize, give Colin Kaepernick a job back" Sharpton said.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Friday said that the league was wrong for not listening to players and their concerns about social justice and racism.

Goodell released the video containing his comments on Friday, nearly 24 hours after a group of NFL players requested the NFL take strong action in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Goodell didn't mention Kaepernick in Friday's video but acknowledged that the NFL didn't take concerns of the players in a serious manner.