Sharpe nets 33, leads N. Kentucky past Youngstown St. 88-63

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) -- Tyler Sharpe drained a career-high nine 3-pointers and matched his career high with 33 points and Northern Kentucky beat Youngstown State 88-63 on Thursday night.

Sharpe, who was 11-of-17 shooting, 9 of 12 behind the arc, also joined the Norse 1,000-point club on a 3-pointer early in the first half.

Trevon Faulkner added 22 points for the Norse (13-6, 5-2 Horizon League), who earned their fourth straight victory. Jalen Tate added 11 points. Bryson Langdon had 10 points.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Garrett Covington had 17 points for the Penguins (11-8, 4-2).

Northern Kentucky shot 51% with 11 3-pointers while Youngstown State, which trailed 48-29 at the half, shot 33% with five 3s.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com