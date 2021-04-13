Sharp-shooting basketball recruit Brandin Podziemski commits to Illinois

Ben Roberts
·2 min read

Brandin Podziemski’s meteoric recruiting rise culminated Tuesday with a commitment to Illinois.

Podziemski — a 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Delafield, Wis. — went from a virtual unknown in national recruiting circles to a Top 100 prospect in a matter of weeks last fall. He landed reported scholarship offers from Kentucky and Kansas in a 24-hour period in October, then put up incredible numbers over the course of his senior season, earning Wisconsin Mr. Basketball honors.

He averaged 35.1 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 4.0 steals per game and became the first player in Wisconsin history to score more than 2,000 points in his career despite not playing varsity as a freshman.

Known as a prolific three-point shooter — perhaps his best trait on the basketball court — Podziemski shot 43.4 percent from deep and made a total of 108 threes as a senior this past season.

He received a flurry of scholarship offers toward the end of his senior year, eventually cutting his list down to five schools — Kentucky, Illinois, Miami, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest — in February.

Though UK was on Podziemski’s list of five finalists, the Wildcats were never strongly linked to the promising guard prospect in the final weeks of his recruitment. Kentucky has instead been concentrating on veteran transfers and more highly ranked recruits from the 2021 class as it builds its backcourt rotation for next season.

The Cats have already added Davidson shooting guard transfer Kellan Grady, and they extended a late offer to five-star shooting guard Trevor Keels, who committed to Duke earlier this month. UK is still looking at several guards in the NCAA transfer portal.

Podziemski is the No. 72 overall prospect in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports rankings.

Recommended Stories

  • Watch two intriguing Kentucky basketball recruiting targets in early AAU matchup

    Video highlights of Keyonte George and Cason Wallace, two five-star recruits from the 2022 class from the state of Texas.

  • KeKe McKinney second former Kentucky player to transfer to UNC Charlotte

    The forward from Knoxville will have one year of eligibility remaining with the Niners.

  • Northwestern expected to hire new basketball coach from traditional Columbia power

    He led Lower Richland to a boys basketball championship in his first season.

  • Love: We're going to be ready for Tokyo

    Robyn Love has backed Great Britain’s wheelchair basketball stars to deal with the ‘target on their backs’ in Tokyo this summer as they look to make Paralympic history.

  • UNC's 5-year deal with Davis averages $2 million annually

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) North Carolina's five-year deal with new men's basketball coach Hubert Davis will pay an average of $2 million annually in salary, compensation from apparel and multimedia deals, and an expense allowance. The school has released terms for Davis, a former Tar Heels player under Dean Smith who had spent the past nine seasons as an assistant to Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams before becoming his successor. Davis will receive a base salary of $400,000 and supplemental compensation increasing from $600,000 for his first season to $1 million for the 2025-26 season.

  • Woodson bolsters Indiana’s roster with Pitt transfer

    New Indiana coach Mike Woodson spent most of last week trying to persuade his players to stick around.

  • Mark Cavendish wins second consecutive stage in Turkey — so is he really back?

    Mark Cavendish won a second consecutive stage at the Tour of Turkey on Tuesday, rolling back the years for his first back-to-back victories since 2015. The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider looked like his old self as he sat on the wheel of old adversary André Greipel (Israel Start-up Nation) before opening up his sprint and, for the second day running, beating Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) to the line. “The fact that I won again gives me a lot of confidence, especially as it’s for the first time in five years or so that I’ve claimed back-to-back stages in a race," The Briton said. "Doing it in the leader’s jersey makes it even more special." On Monday, Cavendish had won in similar circumstances, ending his three-year wait for a victory.

  • His dad played for Kentucky. Stepp, USC are recruiting him to be a Gamecock

    To make it more interesting ... he stars at a local high school in Lexington, Kentucky.

  • Minnesota mayor fires city manager who called for 'due process' for officer in shooting

    'Outnumbered' host Emily Compagno offers analysis on 'Fox News Primetime'

  • Former Bengals RB Giovani Bernard joins Buccaneers after recruitment by Tom Brady

    Former Cincinnati Bengals RB Giovani Bernard has a new home.

  • Alligator interrupts mom watching son play in college golf tournament

    Kristen O'Brien captured video of an alligator crossing in front her cart during a college golf tournament Monday in Estero, Florida.

  • Watch This 18-Year-Old Bowler Achieve "One of the Rarest Feats in Sports"

    If you're a sports aficionado in the U.S., chances are your game of choice is football, basketball, or baseball. But you're about to find out you're a bowling fan, too. On Sunday, April 11, 18-year-old Anthony Neuer made history at the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) Tour U.S. Open and the 30-second video of the epic moment is pure joy.As USA Today reports, Neuer made PBA Tour history Sunday by achieving the rare 7-10 split at the U.S. Open semifinals at National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nevada.The 7-10 split is one of the most infamous set-ups in the game of bowling, when the bowler has to knock down just two pins left standing in the back row, one in each corner (the No. 7 and No. 10 pins), in order to get a spare.Neuer managed to hit the No. 10 pin, which then flew across the lane to smack the No. 7 pin down, causing Fox News announcer Rob Stone to erupt in a moment of sheer excitement. "He did it! He did it! He got the 7-10, Randy!" he shouted before anointing Neuer the "Ginger Assassin." The young bowler proudly, but humbly, pumped his fist in the air.Anthony Neuer makes the 7-10 split for the 4th time in PBA Tour history on TV for the @GuaranteedRate Spare of the Game! 🤯📺: LIVE now on @FS1📱: FOX Sports app // FOX Now app pic.twitter.com/pB52dtw9Qb— PBA Tour (@PBATour) April 11, 2021The video quickly started to go viral. Axios sports writer Kendall Baker posted the full minute-long video of the history-making moment and called Neuer's achievement "one of the rarest feats in sports." The full video captures Stone asking for some oxygen and water after all the "woo"-ing and screaming.In pulling off the 7-10, Neuer—whose father, Andy Neuer, was a 1994 PBA Tour champion—became the fourth player to accomplish the 7-10 feat during a PBA Tour TV broadcast, and the first to do it on air in 30 years.Though Neuer didn't win the match, losing to 26-year-old Jakob Butturff, 257-203, he surely emerged a champion in his own right.Suddenly, the world was full of bowling fans, thanks both to Neuer's impressive move…I don't know anything about bowling but these guys are so hyped and they called this kiddo the ginger assassin so now I'm his fan 🤣🤣 https://t.co/01JR9hAW0d— Sara (@ClevelandSara) April 12, 2021And Stone's enthusiasm.This is legitimately one of the greatest calls in sports history. Long live the Ginger Assassin. https://t.co/KFukdlY0fU— Zack Czajkowski (@ZackCz) April 12, 2021Of course, Americans loved his shirt…I'm not sure what's the most impressive thing in this video, the 7-10 split, the shirt or the nickname "The Ginger Assassin"? https://t.co/64a037kE55— Rich Leitch (@richleitch47) April 12, 2021And his mullet.Who needs million dollar athletes when you have a bowler with a mullet, nicknamed "The Ginger Assassin." Merica.pic.twitter.com/f4HGnAMxy6— Cloyd Rivers Pics (@CloydRiversPics) April 12, 2021And for more sports news, check out Dennis Rodman's 18-Year-Old Daughter Just Made Sports History Twice.

  • ITF EXTRA: Latest On Eli Brooks, Austin Davis Potential Transfer Targets

    What will Brooks other key players decide to do? Updates on them, as well as potential targets in the transfer portal.

  • ‘Shameless’ Series Finale: Showrunner John Wells On The Gallaghers’ Goodbye, Why (Spoiler) Never Showed Up & Spinoffs

    SPOILER ALERT: This post contains details of the series finale of Shameless tonight. After 11 seasons, it was truly last call for Frank Gallagher tonight on the series finale of multiple SAG Awards winner Shameless. Having apparently overdosed in the penultimate episode, the William H. Macy portrayed debauched patriarch evaded his maker one more time to […]

  • Forget Aphria and Tilray: This Cannabis Merger Is Much More Promising

    This month, Canopy Growth announced plans to acquire Supreme Cannabis. It involves Greenlane (NASDAQ: GNLN) and KushCo (OTC: KSHB). Although they are smaller companies, that combination looks to be a smarter investment than the one involving Aphria and Tilray.

  • Student sues University of Evansville, accuses ex-men's basketball coach Walter McCarty of rape

    A former University of Evansville student who says she was sexually assaulted by former men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty is suing the university.

  • Secretary Pete on Biden's remark that his infrastructure plan will create 19 million jobs - it's more like 2.7 million

    Biden cited a Moody's report that his spending plans will create 19 million jobs, but that included 16.3 million from natural job growth and stimulus.

  • Zion Williamson with a dunk vs the Sacramento Kings

    Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans) with a dunk vs the Sacramento Kings, 04/12/2021

  • ‘It’s disgusting.’ KY tax incentive used to evict mobile home park for shopping center.

    Samantha Massey was seven months pregnant on March 6 when she got a letter telling her that she and her husband and her five-year-old daughter, Rebel, were being evicted and would have to move their mobile home out of the North Fork park off I-64 by April 30 because it had been sold to Lexington developer Patrick Madden to build a shopping mall.

  • Biden Republicans? Some in GOP open to president's agenda

    Jay Copan doesn't hide his disregard for the modern Republican Party. A solid Republican voter for the past four decades, the 69-year-old quickly regretted casting his 2016 ballot for Donald Trump. When Trump was up for reelection last year, Copan appeared on roadside billboards across North Carolina, urging other Republicans to back Democratic rival Joe Biden.