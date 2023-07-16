Sharp Football Analysis praises Colts’ Shane Steichen in HC rankings

Rookie head coaches are typically ranked near the bottom of the league every year simply because it’s best to wait and see how it all pans out. That holds true for Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen, but there’s still plenty of optimism to be had.

In the head coach rankings from Sharp Football Analysis, the Colts’ rookie head coach was placed at No. 28 in the league. But the outlet praised the hiring while ranking him ahead of two established head coaches.

28. Shane Steichen, Colts We typically rank rookie head coaches near the bottom of the league, but we’re relatively optimistic about Shane Steichen. He’s our top-ranked rookie coach and even checks in ahead of Dennis Allen and Ron Rivera.

Steichen was arguably the top head coach candidate on the market, possibly behind DeMeco Ryans, who was hired by the Houston Texans.

The Colts fell in love with Steichen’s mentality and affinity to find players who truly love to put the work in. Couple that with the fact that he’s had success developing and working with various quarterback styles, it’s easy to see why there’s optimism.

It won’t be easy for Steichen given the current construction of the roster, but there’s still plenty of talent to work with. The development of rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson will certainly have a say in how successful the Colts are from a win/loss standpoint, but the success is likely measured more on how the team grows throughout the course of the year.

