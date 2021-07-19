Sharon Major Division defeats Findlay, 10-3, in Section 2 opener in Leechburg

Jul. 19—The Sharon Major Division (11-12) team (District 2 champs) opened the Pennsylvania Section 2 Little League Tournament with a 10-3 win over Findlay (District 4) on Sunday at Gilpin Township Field in Leechburg.

The game started on Friday and Sharon trailed 3-2 in the bottom of the third inning, but the remainder of the game was rained out and completed on Sunday.

Sharon scored two runs in the first inning, three in the fourth, and five runs in the fifth frame. Findlay plated a pair of runs in the second inning and one in the third.

Jazya Hueston (2 innings), Coen Fertig (3 2/3 innings), and Santino Gavin pitched for Sharon. Hueston had no strikeouts, one walk, and gave up three runs on four hits. Fertig fanned five batters, issued no walks, and only allowed two hits. Gavin retired the last batter on a groundout.

Offensively for the Tigers, Logan Perks belted a solo home run in the first inning and singled, Fertig and JJ Litman both ripped RBI singles, Hueston doubled, Gavin collected a pair of singles and drove in three runs, Gha'Fir Lampkins bunted, which led to two Findlay errors and three runs, and Iren Brodie, Joey Hassan, and Vinny Donatelli all singled.

Cooper Lamb, Owen Wasko, and Levi Vaughn split time on the mound for Findlay. Lamb struck out five, issued no walks, and gave up two runs on three hits in 2 2/3 innings. Wasko fanned two, walked three, and allowed three runs on four hits, and Vaughn struck out one batter, walked one, and surrendered five runs on three hits.

At the plate for Findlay, Carson Masburger hit a two-run single, Mason Bryan doubled, and Lamb, Wasko, Vaughn, and Cason McMurray singled.