Sharks win NHL Draft Lottery with teen Celebrini likely top pick

Teen Macklin Celebrini of the Boston University Terriers is expected to be taken with the top pick in next month's NHL Draft, which went to san Jose in the NHL Draft Lottery (David Berding)

The San Jose Sharks won Tuesday's NHL Draft Lottery, giving them the top pick in next month's draft, expected to be used for 17-year-old Boston University center Macklin Celebrini.

The Sharks had the best chance at landing the top pick at 18.5% after finishing the 2023-24 campaign with a league-worst record of 19-54 with nine overtime losses.

Chicago, which used last year's top pick on rookie star Connor Bedard, received the second pick with Anaheim third, Columbus fourth and the Montreal Canadiens selecting fifth.

The NHL Draft will be staged at the Sphere in Las Vegas on June 28-29.

Celebrini ranked atop NHL Central Scouting's North American prospects after winning the Hobey Baker award as the top US college player while the youngest player in major college hockey, scoring 32 goals and adding 32 assists for the Terriers.

