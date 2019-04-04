Sharks vs. Oilers live stream: How to watch NHL game online on MyTeams originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Sharks will try to get back in the win column Thursday night against another lottery-bound team, but that's no guarantee that gets San Jose back on track.

For one, the Edmonton Oilers boast two 100-point scorers in Connor McDavid (115 points) and Leon Draisaitl (102). For another, the Sharks haven't beaten a team who currently is on the outside looking in at the postseason since picking up a 3-0 win over the Minnesota Wild on March 12.

Since then, the Sharks have lost to the Florida Panthers, Los Angeles Kings, Anaheim Ducks, Detroit Red Wings, Chicago Blackhawks and Vancouver Canucks. Six of San Jose's nine losses in its last 10 games are to non-playoff teams, making Thursday's game all the more important as the Sharks try to round into playoff form.

Here's how you can watch Sharks-Oilers live on NBC Sports California and streaming on the MyTeams by NBC Sports app.

When: 6 p.m. PT on Thursday, April 4 (pregame show starts at 5:30 p.m.)

TV Channel: NBC Sports California Plus (see below for more details)

Live Stream: MyTeams by NBC Sports app



