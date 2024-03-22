Sharks v Ulster Rugby: Two-match South Africa tour offers 'unique opportunity' for team to gel - O'Toole

Tom O'Toole was part of the Ireland squad which secured a second successive Six Nations title

United Rugby Championship - Sharks v Ulster Venue: Kings Park Stadium, Durban Date: Saturday, 23 March Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Ulster, Radio Foyle & BBC Sounds; text updates & report on BBC Sport website

Ulster prop Tom O'Toole says the province's two-game URC tour to South Africa offers a "unique opportunity" for the squad to gel.

Interim Ulster head coach Richie Murphy will take charge for Saturday's game against the Sharks and next week's encounter with the Stormers.

"It's rare to have everyone together as a squad," said O'Toole.

"With new coaches involved it's a great chance to get to know the members of the squad they don't know that well."

The Sharks sit bottom of the URC table ahead of Saturday's match in Durban, with the Stormers occupying a healthier ninth spot in the standings.

"There's no better time for the group to gel and have a bit of time together," added the Ireland front row before departing for South Africa on Tuesday.

"When you have two weeks away together you are always with each other and rooming with someone so you are never alone. Compared to what it is like here week to week with Ulster going away for two weeks is quite unique within the year.

"South Africa is never an easy place to go and play. It's going to be two tough games for us. We are fortunate we are going to be at sea level rather than at altitude but it's still going to be quite warm so a bit of a challenge and a chance to see where we are.

"These teams are a different breed when they play at home. They're always very physical and pride themselves on that and I'm sure the Sharks will not let us down on that physicality aspect."

'Richie's not going to come in and change everything'

O'Toole welcomed the presence of Ireland scrum coach John Fogarty as part of the Ulster coaching set-up in a temporary part-time role.

"He [John] is always very detailed in what he does with the scrum stuff but he's got a very good sense of a bit of craic about him so that allows the boys to have a bit of humour.

"We're not going to change a whole lot of what we've done this year. It's mid-season so it's not like Richie is going to come in and try to change everything but he's obviously going to expect a few things from us.

"I think we go well these two weeks it would set us up nicely going into the last quarter of the year.

"We just need to do our basics right."

Ulster trio return

Irish pair Stuart McCloskey and Iain Henderson are back in the Ulster team

Ulster captain Iain Henderson, Kieran Treadwell and Stuart McCloskey return for the first match of Ulster's tour on Saturday.

Henderson and McCloskey are back after helping Ireland to a Six Nations triumph while Treadwell is promoted from the bench.

Treadwell and Henderson will form a new second row partnership with McCloskey replacing Jude Postlethwaite at centre.

Treadwell is selected in the starting XV for the first time since sustaining a rib injury against Harlequins in January.

Sharks have won just one of their 11 URC matches this season while sixth-placed Ulster are coming off a thumping bonus-point win over Dragons in Belfast three weeks ago.

"We as a Sharks team must get our confidence right for next season and finish this season on a high - hopefully we can produce a great performance on Saturday. ," said lock Eben Etzebeth.

"We need to step up in the physicality department, we haven't had a great set-piece this year and we as South Africans love that battle, but I just feel at the moment we're letting ourselves down and letting the supporters down with what we've produced.

"The plan is to be a lot more physical on the field this weekend. We're looking to end strong, there's always a sense of pride when we wear the jersey and win games and that motivates the guys to not give up, but to make it difficult for the teams coming to Durban."

Sharks: Hendrikse; Masuku, Mapimpi, Hooker, Am (capt); Keyter, Fassi; Mchunu, Mbonambi, Jacobs, Etzebeth, Grobler, Buthelezi, Tshituka, Cronje.

Replacements: Van Vuuren, Nche, Koch, Rahl, Labuschagne, Wright, Bosch, Venter.

Ulster: Addison; McIlroy, Hume, McCloskey, Lowry; Burns, Cooney; Kitshoff, Stewart, O'Toole, Treadwell, Henderson (capt), Sheridan, McCann, Timoney.

Replacements: Andrew, Warwick, Wilson, Izuchukwu, Rea, Doak, Postlethwaite, Reffell.