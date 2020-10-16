Sharks Twitter account gives perfect reaction to Joe Thornton news

Sharks Twitter account gives perfect reaction to Jumbo news originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Well, he gone.

Sharks legend, well -- former Sharks legend -- Joe Thornton signed a one-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday despite the hope he would return to San Jose.

The Leafs made the announcement via a tweet, and Sharks’ Twitter wasn’t too happy about it:

Going to log off for a bit. Brb. Maybe. — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) October 16, 2020

Ja feel.

There were plenty of reports and speculation that Jumbo was being pursued by the Leafs, so this doesn’t present too much of a surprise. But we can all understand why the Sharks account reacted the way it did.

Across Thornton’s 23-year career, he spent 15 of those seasons as a member of the Sharks. The leadership presence was one thing, but he also recorded 1,055 points (251 goals and 804 assists), and became a staple to the team and the San Jose community.

The four-time All-Star is on to a new chapter in his life, with some new facial hair. Er, no facial hair, to be specific.

We wish him the best of luck, but we also might need a moment.