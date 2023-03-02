Sharks trade Mikey Eyssimont to Lightning for Vladislav Namestnikov

Sharks trade Eyssimont to Lightning, acquire Namestnikov originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Sharks general manager Mike Grier swung another trade ahead of Friday's deadline.

San Jose officially traded center Mikey Eyssimont to the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for veteran center Vladislav Namestnikov, the team announced Wednesday.

Namestnikov, 30, signed a one-year contract worth $2.5 million with Tampa Bay entering the 2022-23 NHL season. He notched six goals and nine assists (15 points) in 57 games with the Lightning before being traded Wednesday.

The Lightning will retain 50 percent of Namestnikov's salary this season. He will become an unrestricted free agent after the year.

Eyssimont, who the Sharks claimed off waivers in January, tallied three goals and five assists in 20 games with San Jose. The 26-year-old owns 13 points -- four goals and nine assists -- over 40 career NHL games.

San Jose also placed defenseman Radim Simek on injured reserve.

The Sharks' front office has been busy lately. San Jose sent forward Timo Meier to the New Jersey Devils in a massive nine-player trade Sunday, and acquired the rights to Anaheim Ducks prospect Henry Thrun on Tuesday.

The 2022-23 NHL trade deadline is scheduled for 12 p.m. PT Friday.