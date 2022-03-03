Sharks trade for goalie Alex Stalock; what does it mean going forward?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sheng Peng
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Edmonton Oilers
    Edmonton Oilers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • San Jose Sharks
    San Jose Sharks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Alex Stalock
    Alex Stalock
    American ice hockey player

What might trading for goalie Stalock mean for Sharks? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Alex Stalock is coming back to the San Jose Sharks organization.

The Sharks acquired Stalock, 34, from the Edmonton Oilers for future considerations.

“The acquisition of Alex gives our club another goaltender with significant NHL experience,” Sharks acting GM Joe Will said in a press release. “He is a player we are very familiar with and someone who is extremely well-liked by his teammates.”

Stalock was a San Jose Sharks’ fourth-round draft pick in 2005. He has played in 151 NHL games with the Sharks and Minnesota Wild.

Stalock last played in the NHL in Aug. 2020. That season, he played a career-high 38 games and enjoyed a 20-11-4 record with a .910 Save %.

He missed the entirety of the 2020-21 campaign because of myocarditis, a COVID-caused inflammation of the heart muscle.

Read full article on San Jose Hockey Now

Recommended Stories