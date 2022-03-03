Sharks trade for goalie Alex Stalock; what does it mean going forward?

What might trading for goalie Stalock mean for Sharks? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Alex Stalock is coming back to the San Jose Sharks organization.

The Sharks acquired Stalock, 34, from the Edmonton Oilers for future considerations.

“The acquisition of Alex gives our club another goaltender with significant NHL experience,” Sharks acting GM Joe Will said in a press release. “He is a player we are very familiar with and someone who is extremely well-liked by his teammates.”

Stalock was a San Jose Sharks’ fourth-round draft pick in 2005. He has played in 151 NHL games with the Sharks and Minnesota Wild.

Stalock last played in the NHL in Aug. 2020. That season, he played a career-high 38 games and enjoyed a 20-11-4 record with a .910 Save %.

He missed the entirety of the 2020-21 campaign because of myocarditis, a COVID-caused inflammation of the heart muscle.