Sharks trade former first-round pick Wiesblatt to Predators

The Sharks have traded former first-round pick Ozzy Wiesblatt, whom San Jose selected No. 31 overall in the 2020 NHL Draft.

The Sharks have acquired prospect Egor Afanasyev from the Nashville Predators for Wiesblatt.

Afanasyev, 23, is a 6-foot-4 winger who was selected by the Predators in the second round of the 2019 Draft. He led the Milwaukee Admirals with 27 goals and 54 points this past season. He scored five goals and four assists in 15 playoff games.

Afanasyev has skated in 19 NHL contests over parts of two seasons, scoring his first NHL goal on Apr. 10, 2023 at the Calgary Flames.