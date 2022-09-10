Should Sharks trade for defenseman Nils Lundkvist, continue Rangers trend?

Should Sharks trade for Rangers defenseman Nils Lundkvist? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Maybe the Sharks should look to the New York Rangers once again for help?

Earlier this summer, the Sharks hired Mike Grier as their new general manager. Grier was the Rangers’ hockey operations adviser.

Grier then tabbed David Quinn, New York’s head coach from 2018-21, to be San Jose’s new bench boss. Next, Grier plucked Rangers director of North American amateur scouting Chris Morehouse to be the Sharks’ director of amateur scouting.

How about continuing that theme by bringing Nils Lundkvist to the Sharks?

Last week, Larry Brooks of the New York Post reported that the Rangers were “engaged in an accelerated effort to trade Nils Lundkvist after being notified the 22-year-old Swedish defenseman is unlikely to report to camp in the absence of a deal.”

Lundkvist has two years left, $925K AAV, on his entry-level contract.