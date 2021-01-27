Sharks trade for defenseman Christian Jaros from Senators in three-team deal

Sharks acquire defenseman Jaros from Sens in three-team deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

One night after getting dismantled by the Colorado Avalanche, the Sharks made a trade to bolster their blue-line depth.

San Jose orchestrated two trades in order to acquire defenseman Christian Jaros from the Ottawa Senators, the team announced Wednesday.

The first trade saw the Sharks send Trevor Carrick to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward Jack Kopacka. Then, the Sharks sent Kopacka and a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft to the Senators for Jaros.

"Christian is a big right-shot defenseman who plays a physical game," general manager Doug Wilson said. "He is a young player with 76 games of NHL experience so far and has the ability to grow his game."

The 24-year-old Jaros appeared in 13 games for the Senators last season, recording three assists and six penalty minutes. During 34 games with the Belleville Senators of the AHL, Jaros recorded 15 points (two goals, 13 assists), a plus-20 rating and 14 penalty minutes.

In their 7-3 loss to the Avalanche on Tuesday, the Sharks ceded a 46-28 advantage in 5-on-5 shot attempts, according to Natural Stat Trick.

Coach Bob Boughner laid the blame at the skates of the players in front of goaltenders Martin Jones and Devan Dubnyk.

"You can't allow seam plays and pucks [to] go through the slot area side-to-side," Boughner told reporters in a postgame video conference. "I don't blame our goalies, and ... they both didn't have a lot of help."

Jaros should provide the Sharks with some blue-line depth as they look to shore up some of their early-season issues on the back end.