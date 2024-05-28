Sharks sign 2023 first-rounder Smith to entry-level contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Sharks officially locked up one of their young stars.

San Jose announced it signed 2023 first-round NHL draft pick Will Smith to an entry-level contract.

The young center shared a message for Sharks fans on the team's official X account.

"Hey Sharks fans, just want to say I've got some exciting news," Smith said. "I just signed my entry-level deal and I can't wait to be a part of the Sharks organization."

Sharks general manager Mike Grier, in a statement, said:

“We felt that this is the next best step for his development to becoming a full-time NHL player, and we are looking forward to seeing him compete at the highest level of hockey.”

Smith also celebrated the news by posting a video on Instagram which highlighted the organization's rich history.

The Bay Area News Group's Curtis Pashelka reported, citing a source, the details of Smith's contract.

Terms of Will Smith's deal, per source, confirmed by PuckPedia: Salary $855k, signing bonus 95K; 'A' Performance Bonuses $1M; 'B' Perf Bonuses $2.2M — Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) May 28, 2024

San Jose selected Smith with the No. 4 pick in last year's draft as its first of two first-round selections with left wing Quentin Musty (No. 26 overall).

Now Smith, Musty, and San Jose's presumed 2024 No. 1 overall pick, Macklin Celebrini, will have the chance to form the Sharks' next core of homegrown stars.