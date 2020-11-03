Sharks' Ryan Donato, Devan Dubnyk get desired jersey numbers after trade

Donato, Dubnyk get desired Sharks' jersey numbers after trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Newly-acquired Sharks players Ryan Donato and Devan Dubnyk both got the jersey numbers they desired with their move to San Jose.

Donato will be sporting No. 16, which will signify his favorite player growing up, Brett Hull, who had an illustrious 19-year career where he earned two Stanley Cups, three All-Star selections and a bid into the Hockey Hall of Fame:

Hey Sharks Fans! Just got a special gift from the Sharks this weekend. Excited to be in teal and can’t wait to get to San Jose! @SanJoseSharks pic.twitter.com/yZ7m3I02RZ — Ryan Donato (@DonatoRyan) November 3, 2020

“Growing up as a kid, my favorite player was Brett Hull, and still is to this day, Bret Hull,” Donato said on Twitter. “I wore this number in high school, and I also wore No. 16 in college, and it’s the first time I’ll be wearing it in the pros so I’m really excited.”

It’s also an extra bonus that Donato always liked Sharks uniforms, saying those were his favorite in the league.

Donato was traded to the Sharks on Oct. 5 for a 2021 third-round draft pick from the Minnesota Wild. He was a Hobey Baker Award nominee at Harvard as well as a USA Olympion before he made his NHL debut with the Boston Bruins in 2017.

Dubnyk was just as elated to receive his No. 40 in the mail.

“I want to say a big thanks to Antti Suomela for allowing me to take over his number,” Dubnyk said in a video posted on the Sharks’ Twitter account. “I’ve worn No. 40 for my entire career and I’m very excited about wearing it.”

We are excited for you and the family to join Team Teal, Devan!



Glad Nate had a special jersey for show and tell today too. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/pvtbVVLT9Y — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) November 3, 2020

Dubnyk, a goaltender, also was acquired by the Sharks on Oct. 5 from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. The Sharks also will receive Minnesota’s 2022 seventh-round pick as part of the trade.

“Cannot wait to join and hopefully we get started soon,” Dubnyk added.