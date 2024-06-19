Sharks reunite with veteran forward on waiver claim from Rangers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

“The future is teal” has been the San Jose Sharks’ marketing slogan since they won the 2024 Draft Lottery in May.

But to guide the future — incoming 2023 fourth-overall pick Will Smith and soon-to-be 2024 No. 1 selection Macklin Celebrini and youngsters like William Eklund — they’ve looked to the past, claiming Barclay Goodrow off waivers from the New York Rangers.

Ex-Shark Goodrow, 31, enjoyed a resurgent playoffs during the Rangers’ Eastern Conference Finals run, scoring six goals in 16 games. This was after a tough regular season where he was dropped to the fourth line and only potted four goals in 80 games.

