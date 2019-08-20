The A's officially announced that they have selected left-handed pitcher A.J. Puk from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday to begin the three-game series against the Yankees.

Puk is the organization's No. 2 overall prospect and the debut is one many have been waiting for.

Some of us are excited about what we will get to see from the 6-foot-7-framed southpaw, but others are just excited to use his names in puns -- and not just for obvious reasons.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The San Jose Sharks had some fun on Twitter doing some light trolling towards the A's upon Puk's imminent debut:

Did someone say puck?? In AUGUST??? — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) August 20, 2019

And how many hockey "Puks" would that frame be? The A's are curious ...

YUP.

Math time: A.J. 6′ 7″. How many hockey pucks tall is Puk?

— Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 20, 2019

And the Sharks graciously answered.

[RELATED: Corban Joseph excited to face Yankees, team that drafted him]

We were told there would be no math.



But if you insist... A.J. is 26.33333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333 pucks tall.



— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) August 20, 2019

Well, now we know. The Bay Area teams continue to be masterful in their social media antics.

A's, Sharks have pun war on Twitter after A.J. Puk got MLB call-up originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area