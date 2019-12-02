There absolutely was no denying Peterborough Petes center Zach Gallant on this goal.

The Sharks prospect was knocked to the ground, but maintained concentration and delivered a mind-blowing goal in the Ontario Hockey League.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Gallant goes down into a full sitting position and still manages to finesse the puck into the goal.

[RELATED: Sharks set up to make run after strong play in November]

The 20-year-old Gallant was initially drafted No. 83 overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Detroit Red Wings, but signed with the Sharks as a free agent in July 2019.

Perhaps we'll be seeing Gallant display these kinds of incredible finishes in a San Jose uniform one day.

Sharks prospect scores mind-blowing goal while sitting down on ice originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area