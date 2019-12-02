Sharks prospect scores mind-blowing goal while sitting down on ice
There absolutely was no denying Peterborough Petes center Zach Gallant on this goal.
The Sharks prospect was knocked to the ground, but maintained concentration and delivered a mind-blowing goal in the Ontario Hockey League.
Please rate this @zachgally goal from 1 to 😱 (🎥 @OHLHockey) pic.twitter.com/ghu3pQheDC
— NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) December 1, 2019
Gallant goes down into a full sitting position and still manages to finesse the puck into the goal.
The 20-year-old Gallant was initially drafted No. 83 overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Detroit Red Wings, but signed with the Sharks as a free agent in July 2019.
Perhaps we'll be seeing Gallant display these kinds of incredible finishes in a San Jose uniform one day.
