Sharks must add scoring to take next step towards contention

Boughner: Sharks 'couldn't solve' Rangers in 1-0 loss

NEW YORK – If the San Jose Sharks want to take the next step, they’ll need to add some scoring.

They were shut out 1-0 by the New York Rangers on Friday, the third time that they’ve been shut out this season. They’re tied for the NHL lead in this ignominious category, along with the Arizona Coyotes, Detroit Red Wings, New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators, Philadelphia Flyers, and Winnipeg Jets.

That’s not company that you want to keep.

On the other hand, going into the season, the Sharks knew to some degree that fewer goals scored would be the price of a stronger team defense.