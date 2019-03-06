Sharks look to keep rolling at home vs. Habs

After two home wins to open March, the San Jose Sharks will look to keep rolling when they host the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

The homestretch of the regular-season schedule is almost literally a home stretch for San Jose, as 11 of the Sharks' 15 games in March will be played in their own building. That extended run on home ice has already delivered wins over the Avalanche and Blackhawks, improving the Sharks' home record to 21-5-5 this season.

With so many home games coming up, the Sharks (39-19-8, 86 points) could have an advantage as they chase Calgary (89 points) for first place in the Pacific Division, and the top playoff seed in the Western Conference as a whole.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Canadiens can attest to the Sharks' toughness at home. Montreal hasn't won in San Jose since November 23, 1999, with a record of 0-9-2 in its last 11 road games against the Sharks. Overall, the Canadiens are just 4-14-2 in their last 20 games against the Sharks, including a 3-1 loss in Montreal on December 2.

With a top-three finish in the Atlantic Division looking increasingly remote, the Canadiens (36-24-7, 79 points) are battling to keep hold of an Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Montreal has three wins in its last four games, including a 3-1 win over the Kings on Tuesday.

Carey Price earned the win on Tuesday, tying him with Jacques Plante for the most goaltender wins (314) in Canadiens franchise history.

"It's a pretty cool accomplishment," Price said. " 1/8I'm 3/8 obviously very proud of how long it's been throughout my career, and all the things that led up to this point, and I'm very proud of it."

Story continues

Despite missing Monday's practice with the flu, Price started against the Kings to continue his recent iron-man streak. Price has played in each of the Canadiens' last 15 games, starting 14 of them and playing all but 13:57 of ice time.

Since Price has been playing well, Montreal can't help but keep relying on its star netminder as the team continues its playoff push. Price is probable to start against the Sharks, though because the Canadiens also play on Friday in Anaheim, backup Antti Niemi could finally see some action.

Martin Jones has also been a workhorse for the Sharks, appearing in 50 of the team's 66 games. Jones is expected to be in net on Thursday.

San Jose's 5-2 win over Chicago on Sunday was followed by a three-day break between games, giving the Sharks more chance for rest and a bit of a reset for the season's final month. The team didn't practice on Monday or Tuesday, as head coach Peter DeBoer noted "a little bit of the flu bug 1/8was 3/8 going through the team."

This could have accounted for the Sharks' somewhat slow start against the Blackhawks, though DeBoer was impressed that his team recovered enough to claim the two points.

"That's what good teams do. On nights when guys are out, or nights when a line is off a little bit, another line picks it up a little bit. ... That's part of winning hockey," DeBoer said.

Erik Karlsson (groin) and Evander Kane (mid-body injury) have each missed San Jose's last two games. Karlsson was expected to miss a minimum of a week, so while he could technically be on pace to play on Thursday, the team may be extra cautious given that Karlsson has played in only five of the Sharks' last 17 games.

--Field Level Media