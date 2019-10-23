Sharks' Logan Couture torches Meier, Labanc for 'selfish' OT shifts

Kevin Labanc and Timo Meier felt Logan Couture's wrath after a brutal line change resulted in the Sabres' OT winner. (Photo by Scott Dinn/NHLI via Getty Images)

Logan Couture ripped off the muzzle and held absolutely nothing back in criticizing teammates Kevin Labanc and Timo Meier immediately after the San Jose Sharks’ overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.

“Just an inexcusable change. Two guys that stayed out too long looking for offence. It's a selfish play that doesn't need to be part of this team, so we'll figure that out,” Couture said after the game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Though he didn’t blatantly call out Meier and Labanc by name, it was preeeettty clear who he was referencing, as that pair stayed on the ice for nearly a minute-and-a-half each before dragging their way to the Sharks bench for an uninspired, ill-timed change that directly resulted in Jack Eichel’s game-winner.

Just brutal awareness here as Meier and Labanc head off with the Sabres controlling the puck and busting towards the Sharks’ blue line, leaving Couture and Joe Thornton virtually no time to recover defensively after they hopped on and forcing Brent Burns to try and defend an unnecessary two-on-one rush resulting in the OT tally.

Meier and Labanc have each struggled a little bit early on, with both tallying just two goals and four points in nine games so far this season.

Meier inked a four-year, $24-million extension with the Sharks on July 1 after posting career highs in goals (30) and points (66) in 2018-19. Labanc — seemingly betting big on himself — also re-upped with San Jose this summer via a one-year, $1-million extension.

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports