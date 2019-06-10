Sharks' Logan Couture could finish as NHL playoffs' top goal scorer originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

While the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins is headed for a Game 7 on Wednesday night, the San Jose Sharks haven't played a game in nearly three weeks.

Yet, with only one game remaining in the NHL season, Sharks center Logan Couture still leads all players with 14 Stanley Cup playoff goals.

No one on St. Louis or Boston has caught up to Couture over the first six games of the series.

The Blues have two players close to Couture. Jaden Schwartz has 12 goals, and Vladimir Tarasenko has 11. If either equals or passes Couture on Wednesday night, it likely means St. Louis will hoist Lord Stanley's Cup for the first time in franchise history.

Boston's top two goal scorers this postseason are Patrice Bergeron and Charlie Coyle, who have nine goals apiece. Neither will match Couture's 14, barring a historic performance.

Couture's teammate, Tomas Hertl, isn't too far behind him with 10 goals. So, if Bergeron and Coyle don't score in Game 7, but the Bruins still win, the Sharks could have TWO players finish with more goals than any player on the team that won the Stanley Cup.

It's still kind of remarkable that the Sharks aren't alive based on how well they played on offense. As expected, the Bruins and Blues have scored the most goals this postseason, with 73 and 70, respectively. But the Sharks lit the lamp 58 times in 20 games. The next closest after that? The Carolina Hurricanes, who scored 39 times in 15 games. The problem for the Sharks? They allowed an NHL playoff-high 66 goals.

Anyway, Sharks fans, since Couture isn't an option, who are you rooting for in Game 7? The team you lost to in the Western Conference final, or a team from Boston? Tough choice.