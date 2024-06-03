Sharks legend Pavelski ‘probably' played final NHL game vs. Oilers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

An ex-San Jose Sharks star is going to the Stanley Cup Final, but it’s not Joe Pavelski.

Instead, Evander Kane and the Edmonton Oilers are moving on, edging the Dallas Stars 2-1 in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final.

Kane appeared to get hurt early in the game and didn’t play in the third period.

He will have almost a week to get better, however, as Game 1 of the Final versus the Florida Panthers is on Jun. 8.

Meanwhile, there’s a lot of talk that this was Pavelski’s last NHL game.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast