Joe Thornton made a drastic decision with the NHL season suspended due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Sharks' veteran center shaved his iconic beard.

Thornton is San Jose's all-time assists leader, but the 40-year-old has become arguably more synonymous with his "lifestyle beard" in the last handful of seasons. He and teammate Brent Burns began growing beards during the 2015-16 season, and the beards became a staple for both players well beyond the 2015-16 Stanley Cup Final.

The two posed on the cover of the "Body Issue" for "ESPN: The Magazine" wearing, well, not much else outside of the beards.

Joe Thornton & @Burnzie88 are appearing in the next ESPN Body Issue. (📷: @brguerrero) pic.twitter.com/vFRBAt4RG5 — Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) June 25, 2017

Burns shaved Thornton's beard at a team party ahead of the 2018-19 regular season, but Thornton missed his facial hair at practice the following morning.

End of an era ... start of something special! Lets get it going again 💪 pic.twitter.com/U4yJVxbqKh — Brent Burns (@Burnzie88) October 2, 2018

"I regretted [shaving] as soon as it started hitting the floor," Thornton told reporters on Oct. 28 at the Sharks' practice facility. "Hopefully it'll grow back quickly."

Story continues

That it did.

BIG MOOD pic.twitter.com/3g7wh4Jdu7 — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) February 19, 2019

[REALTED: Sharks reported 'front-runners' to sign top goalie prospect]

So when the Sharks next take the ice, Thornton probably is going to have plenty of facial hair in tow.

My vote? Thornton shouldn't shave again until he hangs up his skates for good. Although that could be a while if you listen to the man himself.

Sharks legend Joe Thornton shaves iconic beard with NHL season paused originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area