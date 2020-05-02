Sharks legend Joe Thornton shaves iconic beard with NHL season paused

Marcus White
NBC Sports BayArea

Joe Thornton made a drastic decision with the NHL season suspended due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Sharks' veteran center shaved his iconic beard.

Thornton is San Jose's all-time assists leader, but the 40-year-old has become arguably more synonymous with his "lifestyle beard" in the last handful of seasons. He and teammate Brent Burns began growing beards during the 2015-16 season, and the beards became a staple for both players well beyond the 2015-16 Stanley Cup Final.

The two posed on the cover of the "Body Issue" for "ESPN: The Magazine" wearing, well, not much else outside of the beards.

Burns shaved Thornton's beard at a team party ahead of the 2018-19 regular season, but Thornton missed his facial hair at practice the following morning.

"I regretted [shaving] as soon as it started hitting the floor," Thornton told reporters on Oct. 28 at the Sharks' practice facility. "Hopefully it'll grow back quickly."

That it did.

[REALTED: Sharks reported 'front-runners' to sign top goalie prospect]

So when the Sharks next take the ice, Thornton probably is going to have plenty of facial hair in tow.

My vote? Thornton shouldn't shave again until he hangs up his skates for good. Although that could be a while if you listen to the man himself.

Sharks legend Joe Thornton shaves iconic beard with NHL season paused originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

What to Read Next