Sharks' Kurtis Gabriel, Bob Boughner fined by NHL for Kings altercation
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Sharks' Gabriel, Boughner fined by NHL for Kings altercation originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
It didn’t take long after Kurtis Gabriel’s return to the Sharks' lineup for him to get in an altercation, and the NHL will make him pay for it.
Gabriel has been fined $3,017.24 by the NHL, which according to the league, is the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement.
Sharks head coach Bob Boughner also was fined $5,000. The Sharks as a whole were given a $25,000 fine which “will be collected, in addition to any subsequent discipline, in the event of similar inappropriate behavior through March 22, 2022,” the league said in a statement.
Gabriel cross-checked Los Angeles Kings’ Kurtis MacDermid ahead of San Jose’s 2-1 win on Monday, and shortly after, the two dropped gloves in the first period.
Kurtis Gabriel hit Kurtis MacDermid before the game... the two then fought it out in the first period
(➡️ @RamTrucks) pic.twitter.com/krnM2lMXnA
— Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) March 23, 2021
Gabriel and MacDermid could be seen exchanging words prior to the game, so it appeared there was build-up before.
This is yet another instance where Gabriel was jawing off with an opponent prior to the contest.
RELATED: Donato's trio of firsts helps Sharks halt four-game skid
He fought Vegas Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves at the beginning of March in a similar collection of events. That also concluded in a brawl.
All of the fines issued will go toward the NHL Foundation.