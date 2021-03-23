Sharks' Kurtis Gabriel, Bob Boughner fined by NHL for Kings altercation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jessica Kleinschmidt
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Sharks' Gabriel, Boughner fined by NHL for Kings altercation originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It didn’t take long after Kurtis Gabriel’s return to the Sharks' lineup for him to get in an altercation, and the NHL will make him pay for it.

Gabriel has been fined $3,017.24 by the NHL, which according to the league, is the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Sharks head coach Bob Boughner also was fined $5,000. The Sharks as a whole were given a $25,000 fine which “will be collected, in addition to any subsequent discipline, in the event of similar inappropriate behavior through March 22, 2022,” the league said in a statement.

Gabriel cross-checked Los Angeles KingsKurtis MacDermid ahead of San Jose’s 2-1 win on Monday, and shortly after, the two dropped gloves in the first period. 

Gabriel and MacDermid could be seen exchanging words prior to the game, so it appeared there was build-up before. 

This is yet another instance where Gabriel was jawing off with an opponent prior to the contest.

RELATED: Donato's trio of firsts helps Sharks halt four-game skid

He fought Vegas Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves at the beginning of March in a similar collection of events. That also concluded in a brawl.

All of the fines issued will go toward the NHL Foundation.  

Recommended Stories

  • Fantasy Hockey News: Mikko Rantanen, Philipp Grubauer fueling hot Avalanche

    Let's take a look at the fantasy hockey landscape as it stands now, including the Avalanche's hot stretch being fueled by two key stars.

  • Sharks' Kurtis Gabriel once again chirps, fights opposing enforcer

    Gabriel used his usual approach to pump up the Sharks.

  • Flames prank Senators' Filip Gustavsson after first NHL win by stealing game puck

    Not even puck thievery could ruin Filip Gustavsson's night.

  • Kings hope to carry momentum into matchup with Sharks

    The San Jose Sharks are set to close out a four-game homestand with two games against the Los Angeles Kings, starting Monday night. These California rivals haven't faced each other since early February in Los Angeles. It's a quick turnaround for the Kings, who battled late to hold off the Vegas Golden Knights 3-1 on Sunday afternoon.

  • NHL still discouraging tanking — but less — with draft lottery changes

    Tanking is still discouraged but there will be slightly more incentive to be bad in the NHL, now.

  • Sharks' Patrick Marleau would 'seriously consider' trade before NHL deadline

    Patrick Marleau isn't opposed to being traded before the April 12 deadline.

  • Pelicans vs. Lakers: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Tuesday

    The New Orleans Pelicans (18-24) kick off their homestand against a depleted Los Angeles Lakers (28-15) squad.

  • Dodgers fans mock Red Sox with billboard next to Fenway Park

    A billboard adjacent to Fenway Park mocks Boston and the Red Sox over the trade of Mookie Betts and celebrates the Dodgers' 2020 World Series title.

  • Top 10 Goals of the Week

    Top 10 Goals of the Week, 03/21/2021

  • Board of Governors reportedly approves NHL draft lottery changes

    Only the top two picks in the NHL Draft will be determined via the lottery from now on.

  • 9 bills from guns to George Floyd to the ERA wait in the Senate: Will any get enough Republican support to pass?

    House-passed bills affecting immigration, elections, women's rights and gun control sit in the Senate, where Republican support is needed for passage.

  • NBA All-Star Elgin Baylor Dead At 86

    Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss praised Baylor as “THE superstar of his era,” adding that his many accolades speak to that.

  • Ethiopian prime minister publicly acknowledges possible war crimes for 1st time

    Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday publicly acknowledged for the first time the possibility of war crimes in the country's northern region of Tigray, where the national army has been fighting the Tigray People's Liberation Front since late last year. "Reports indicate that atrocities have been committed in Tigray region," Abiy Ahmed said while addressing lawmakers in the capital, Addis Ababa. There have been allegations against Ethiopian soldiers for months now, but journalists and aid agencies have increasingly gained access to the region in recent weeks, providing a clearer picture of what's happening on the ground. Last week, for example, CNN published a report detailing accounts of sexual violence against Tigrayan women. Abiy Ahmed said Tuesday that any soldiers who were found to have raped women or committed other crimes would be held responsible, though he still hedged, suggesting that at least some of the claims are TPLF "propaganda." He also accused fighters loyal to the TPLF of committing a massacre in the town of Mai Kadra, which he called "the worst" in the conflict. "But it's not getting enough attention," he said. Tuesday also marks the first time Abiy Ahmed admitted the Eritrean army, whose soldiers have also been accused of committing atrocities, did indeed cross the border into Tigray. He claims it did so only because it feared being attacked by Tigrayan forces, but said "any damage it did to our people was unacceptable." Read more at The Associated Press and Al Jazeera. More stories from theweek.comThere is no immigration crisisFox News host tells Trump that Biden's DHS secretary has resigned, notes her error after he applaudsA jump in Social Security benefits

  • 5 Best Resources for Millennials Without Pensions

    A pension is an employer-sponsored retirement plan that provides a monthly income once you retire. Employees will make contributions to a pool of funds set aside for their future benefit so that they can receive periodic payments once they're ready to retire. Pensions have allowed employees to reap the rewards of retirement but in recent years companies have started to offer defined-contribution plans instead because they are less expensive and easier to manage. This is why millennials will need to find alternatives to a workplace pension when saving for retirement. It's a good idea to start saving earlier in life so that you have a chance to accumulate as much as possible. It's important for young adults to make the most out of their financial opportunities so that they can plan for a smooth retirement. Here are 5 excellent resources to help millennials without a pension plan. 1. Open an IRA An individual retirement arrangement (IRA) is an excellent alternative to a pension that allows you to save money in a tax-advantaged way. The tax benefits from an IRA allow your savings to potentially compound and grow very quickly as you continue to contribute to your account. Bitcoin IRA is a self-directed individual retirement account that allows you to invest cryptocurrency into your savings account. With an IRA you can take advantage of potential tax-deferred or tax-free growth and obtain access to a wider pool of investing opportunities. If you contribute the maximum amount to your IRA you can potentially increase your savings for retirement. Roth IRAs are very popular with millennials because they allow you to pay taxes on your contributions now so that you won't have to worry about paying taxes on growth taken from qualified withdrawals after you retire. If you start making regular contributions to your IRA this will allow your savings to grow. Investing in an IRA can help you maximize your long-term gains and minimize your financial losses. 2. Hire a Financial Planner A financial planner specializes in helping people plan and prepare for retirement. They will help you determine how much money you'll need for retirement and develop a personalized strategy to help guide you there. Financial planners will provide you with a clear path to success by helping you build a retirement plan. A financial planner can help millennials tackle their student loan debt and their everyday expenses.They can provide the younger generation with the tools that they need to better manage and grow their money. If you start preparing for retirement early this will allow your savings account to gradually grow each year until you are ready to retire. 3. Start an Emergency Fund An emergency fund is a personal budget that you have set aside to prepare for unexpected expenses. It's important to start building up an emergency fund as you start to prepare for retirement. Millennials should save a little bit of their income each month in order to boost their emergency savings. You should have an emergency fund set up that can cover 3 to 6 months of your expenses. Young adults should be aiming to gradually increase their savings each month. Cutting back on your major expenses can help it steadily grow. Life has a way of springing financial surprises and setting up an emergency fund can help soften the blow. 4. Life Insurance Can Help You Save for Retirement Buying life insurance will help you save up more money to invest into your retirement. Life insurance can be a useful retirement savings tool for if you are able to build up cash value from your insurance policy. The cash value is the remaining balance after the premium has been applied to the insurance costs. You can withdraw this money from your account after it has steadily built up, then add it to your retirement savings. This income is tax-free and can be utilized as an excellent source of income once you are ready to retire. 5. Set Up A 401(k) Plan A 401(k) is a profit-sharing plan that allows employees to save a portion of their income for retirement. Many millennials are setting up 401(k) plans because the funds come directly from their paycheck and employers will often match their contributions to further build up the account. A 401(k) is funded by the employee which means you have full control over how much you would like to contribute. Pensions are increasingly being replaced by 401(k) plans in the workplace. The main difference between each of them is that a pension plan guarantees a monthly check once you retire, but a 401(k) does not. A 401(k) is a defined contribution plan which is much cheaper for employers to maintain and fund. If you are worried about if your pension will have enough for you to retire comfortably, then you could also consider funding a 401(k) to ensure that you are prepared for retirement. Start Saving For Retirement Today! Millennials need to start thinking about their potential retirement before it's too late. It can be difficult to prioritize retirement at a young age and focus on increasing your savings. This is why it's important for millennials to participate in savings plans and plan out their retirement goals. Millennials need to take control of their finances and take advantage of any assistance their employers may offer. The younger generation will need to always keep their retirement savings goals in mind so that they can be better prepared for the future! See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaLet's Take a Look At Some Upcoming IPOs This WeekLet's Take A Look At This Weeks Highest Performing ETF© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • NHL rumors: Sabres want 4 'first-round picks' for Jack Eichel

    The omnipresent Sabres-Eichel trade rumblings are only growing stronger as the raging tire fire in Buffalo continues to spread.

  • Steven Nelson tweets “Don’t hold me hostage” as he seeks trade from Steelers

    The Steelers gave cornerback Steven Nelson permission to seek a trade, but Nelson appears to just want out, now. Nelson took to Twitter to suggest that the Steelers should just let him go. “Making a public announcement is a little out of my character, but you guys made your decision please don’t hold me hostage,” [more]

  • Fantasy Baseball 2021: Quick tips for drafting a winning team

    Fred Zinkie has been one of the most successful fantasy analysts in the industry when it comes to expert leagues. He reveals the secrets to how he builds a team.

  • Kyle Juszczyk: Jimmy Garoppolo is going to get us back to winning

    While the 49ers quarterback situation has been fodder for offseason speculation, as of now it looks like Jimmy Garoppolo will remain San Francisco’s starting quarterback heading into 2021. That’s not a problem for fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who recently signed a five-year, $27 million contract with the club. He said during a Tuesday interview on NFL [more]

  • Bruins to return from COVID pause on Thursday

    Assuming there are no more positive tests, the Bruins would play at the TD Garden with 12% capacity, or about 2,100 fans.

  • San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings - Game Highlights

    Watch the Game Highlights from San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings, 03/22/2021