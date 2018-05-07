Sharks, Kings engage in fun Twitter battle after San Jose falls to Vegas

NBC Sports Bay Area staff
NBC Sports BayArea

The Sharks and Kings share something in common. They were both knocked out of the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs by the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas swept the Kings in the first round, while the Sharks pushed the NHL's newest expansion team to six games before bowing out.

About 10 minutes after the Sharks' season ended on Sunday night, the Kings took a jab at their rivals to the north.

The Sharks were quick to respond with a statement of facts.

The Kings, who won the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014, asked the NHL for help in settling the Twitter beef.

This Twitter war of words is probably over for now. They'll have to settle things on the ice in the 2018-19 season.


