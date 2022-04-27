Sharks jumbotron posts hidden, NSFW message trolling Vegas Knights

Sharks jumbotron posts hidden, NSFW message trolling Knights originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Sharks’ jumbotron appeared to post a message with a hidden meaning during Tuesday’s 5-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks at SAP Center.

During the second intermission, the jumbotron displayed a message that read: “Fans Unite! Celebrate! Keep The Hockey Energy Kicking! Now Imbibe Generously, Honor The Sharks!”

Reddit user BHARMS27 pointed out that if you read the first letter of each word, it spells out “F–k the Knights.”

The Sharks' jumbotron message really had fans reading the fine print ðŸ˜ pic.twitter.com/Bg8mrtM0sf — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) April 27, 2022

It's unclear the origin of the message and whether or not Sharks fans might have been behind it.

The Sharks and the Vegas Golden Knights have been rivals ever since Vegas entered the NHL before the 2017-18 season. While the Sharks have long been eliminated from playoff contention during their rebuilding year this season, the Knights have been fighting for a playoff spot down the stretch.

That all came to a head Sunday when the Sharks went into Vegas and stunned the Knights 5-4 in a shootout, overcoming a two-goal deficit late in the third period. Timo Meier tied the game with less than a second left.

TIMOOOO TIME â°ðŸ’ª



Timo scores with 0.9 remaining to send it to OT pic.twitter.com/PrlzwMMYxL — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) April 25, 2022

Rookie Thomas Bordeleau then won it for the Sharks in a shootout with an unstoppable move.

THOMAS BORDELEAU WINS THE SHOOTOUT ðŸ˜¤ pic.twitter.com/PnzV31a7XN — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) April 25, 2022

After losing to the Sharks on Sunday and then falling in a shootout to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, the Knights now are on the brink of being eliminated from playoff contention.

You can bet the Sharks, and Sharks fans everywhere, are not too disappointed by that.