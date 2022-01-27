Sharks' Jonah Gadjovich, Capitals' Garnet Hathaway fight after final horn
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- San Jose SharksLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Washington CapitalsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Garnet HathawayLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Jonah GadjovichLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Gadjovich gets into postgame fight after Sharks' win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
As the final horn sounded Wednesday night, the Sharks were beginning to celebrate a 4-1 victory over the Washington Capitals, a win that snapped a three-game losing streak.
But there was still some unfinished business on the ice.
San Jose winger Jonah Gadjovich and Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway brawled for nearly a full minute before officials on the ice broke it up.
Jonah Gadjovich and Garnet Hathaway fight after the final horn ðŸ˜² pic.twitter.com/AsJRaTQ9UV
— Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) January 27, 2022
Hockey fights are becoming less common in the NHL, but a skirmish after the game’s conclusion is even more rare.
RELATED: How will Sharks carry on without Karlsson in lineup?
Perhaps Hathaway and the Capitals were frustrated they didn’t continue their seven-game point streak against San Jose.