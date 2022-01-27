Sharks' Jonah Gadjovich, Capitals' Garnet Hathaway fight after final horn

Gadjovich gets into postgame fight after Sharks' win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As the final horn sounded Wednesday night, the Sharks were beginning to celebrate a 4-1 victory over the Washington Capitals, a win that snapped a three-game losing streak.

But there was still some unfinished business on the ice.

San Jose winger Jonah Gadjovich and Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway brawled for nearly a full minute before officials on the ice broke it up.

Jonah Gadjovich and Garnet Hathaway fight after the final horn ðŸ˜² pic.twitter.com/AsJRaTQ9UV — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) January 27, 2022

Hockey fights are becoming less common in the NHL, but a skirmish after the game’s conclusion is even more rare.

Perhaps Hathaway and the Capitals were frustrated they didn’t continue their seven-game point streak against San Jose.