Sharks’ Joe Thornton says goodbye to his ‘lifestyle beard’

You know, there are probably a ton of hockey fans out there who do not know what a clean-shaven Joe Thornton looks like. The San Jose Sharks forward has been growing out his beard for several years now — likely because when you hang around with Brent Burns long enough, anything can happen. Isn’t that right, Paul Martin?

But on Monday night, on the eve of Thornton’s 21st NHL season, he decided to make a change and say goodbye to the beard as Burns did the honors.