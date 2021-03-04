Sharks’ Joachim Blichfeld gets match penalty for hit to head of Nathan MacKinnon (Video)

San Jose Sharks forward Joachim Blichfeld could soon find himself in front of the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for an illegal check to the head of Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon.

Blichfield was assessed a match penalty late in the third period of the Sharks-Avalanche game on Wednesday night for hitting the Avalanche superstar in the head.

It is a given that the hit is going to get a close look from the league. The questions yet to be answered are what sort of intent does the DoPS sees, what is the main point of contact, and whether or not MacKinnon is injured. He went straight to the dressing room after being helped off the ice.

Blichfield was playing in just his fourth career NHL game and his first this season.

The Avalanche were 4-0 winners in the game.

