Sharks involved in three of ESPN's 10 weirdest NHL Playoff goals

The Sharks have been a part of some of the NHL's wildest playoff games of all time.

You don't have to go very far into San Jose's postseason history, as the Sharks' legendary comeback from a three-goal deficit in the third period of a Western Conference First Round Game 7 against the Vegas Golden Knights produced one of the most thrilling endings in franchise lore.

ESPN decided to rank the "most memorably weird hockey playoff overtime goals," and sure enough three of the top-10 involved San Jose.

The first Sharks mention checks in at No. 8, although this one isn't a positive bit of nostalgia for San Jose fans. Game 3 of the 2010 Western Conference Quarterfinals against the Colorado Avalanche was a slugfest, with neither team able to find the back of the net in regulation.

Less than a minute into overtime, defenseman Dan Boyle attempted to clear the puck but instead put it behind goaltender Evgeni Nabokov to give the Avs the victory. It was a routine play Boyle had executed hundreds of times, but he happened to make a rare blunder in an inopportune moment.

Colorado took a 2-1 series lead with the win, but San Jose then rattled off three straight victories to advance to the Western Conference Semifinals.

At No. 4 on ESPN's list, a San Jose win makes an appearance. Defenseman Erik Karlsson's overtime winner in Game 3 of the 2019 Western Conference Finals came with plenty of controversy, as all four officials seemed to miss a hand pass from winger Timo Meier. The St. Louis Blues were seen breaking their sticks on the ice in anger following the play, and the NHL approved significantly expanded replay capabilities for this season.

The runner-up on this list is another heartbreaker for Sharks fans, courtesy of the 2011 Western Conference Finals. Vancouver Canucks defenseman Alexander Edler's pass deflected off a stanchion on the glass and slid back to the middle of the ice, where Kevin Bieksa managed to sneak a "knuckleball" past goalie Antti Niemi to send the Canucks to the Stanley Cup Final. Niemi had lost track of the puck, thinking it had been advanced down the boards as Edler initially intended.

A frustrating and injury-riddled 2019-20 season will keep the Sharks out of the modified Stanley Cup Playoffs starting up in August.

