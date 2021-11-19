Sharks hurt by 'cheating' in loss to Blues to end road trip

Sheng Peng
·1 min read
Sharks hurt by 'cheating' in loss to Blues to end road trip originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The San Jose Sharks have more talent than last year.

But as Thursday’s 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues showed, they don’t have enough – at least not enough to take an entire second period off.

“We came in after the first [period], I think the chances 5-on-5 were 7-3 or 7-4 for us. We were doing some things well. Then in the second period, we went the last 12 minutes of the period without a [scoring] chance,” Sharks head coach Bob Boughner lamented.

SPORTLOGiQ offered additional context. In the first period, San Jose enjoyed a 7-5 Slot Shots on Net edge – but in the second period, St. Louis roared back 14-3.

That’s how Jake Middleton saw it: “There were high-percentage shots for them from the slot a lot of times throughout the game.”

Read full article on San Jose Hockey Now

