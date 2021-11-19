Sharks hurt by 'cheating' in loss to Blues to end road trip originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Editor's note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California's Sharks coverage for the 2021-22 season. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

The San Jose Sharks have more talent than last year.

But as Thursday’s 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues showed, they don’t have enough – at least not enough to take an entire second period off.

“We came in after the first [period], I think the chances 5-on-5 were 7-3 or 7-4 for us. We were doing some things well. Then in the second period, we went the last 12 minutes of the period without a [scoring] chance,” Sharks head coach Bob Boughner lamented.

SPORTLOGiQ offered additional context. In the first period, San Jose enjoyed a 7-5 Slot Shots on Net edge – but in the second period, St. Louis roared back 14-3.

That’s how Jake Middleton saw it: “There were high-percentage shots for them from the slot a lot of times throughout the game.”