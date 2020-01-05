Sharks honor Joe Pavelski, give him Rolex for 1,000 career games played

Leaving the Sharks was going to be hard for 14-year veteran Joe Pavelski -- he knew that from the moment he started looking at other teams. But that's what happens when you spend 13 seasons sporting the same uniform.

The 35-year-old signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the Dallas Stars over the summer. He played in his 1,000th game two weeks ago and was honored by his new team on Friday night prior to a game against the Detroit Red Wings.

Pavelski was joined by his immediate family on the ice during the ceremony as they glanced up to watch a video tribute put together by the Stars. He thanked the Sharks for everything he had accomplished during his illustrious career.

The Stars presented him with crystal plaque and an engraved dedication to his 1,000 game accomplishment ... as well as a golf trip to Scotland.

Pavelski is an avid golfer, so the gift was perfect.

Former teammate Joe Thornton made an appearance in the tribute video wishing him congratulations on the feat as well.

"It was a pleasure playing 900-plus games with you," Thornton said in the video.

In total, Pavelski played in 963 games as a member of the Sharks.

The Sharks also threw in a little something extra -- a Rolex:

Thornton told the Dallas Morning News how much the video meant to him.

"Seeing old teammates and different teammates send little messages, it's a fun night," Pavelski said. "It's on your mind a little bit more than you think it would be when you watch other guys. Just a fun day all around and awesome to have a lot of friends and family here today to share it with."

Pavelski returns to San Jose on Jan. 11 for his first appearance at SAP Center since leaving the Sharks.

