Sharks GM Grier forcefully shoots down Couture trade rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Don't count on San Jose trading Logan Couture any time soon, Sharks fans.

During Monday's introductory press conference for new Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky, general manager Mike Grier shot down any thoughts of the team trading away its veteran center.

"Just one more thing I want to put to bed for you media guys is stuff's out there that I'm looking to trade Logan Couture, or anything like that -- that is absolutely false," Grier told reporters. "If you look at us bringing in young players here and having a young team, he is exactly the type of person you want to have around your young players.

"He's our captain, he's our leader [and] he had a tough year, but we love him as a person, most importantly, and he's still a heck of a hockey player, so you guys can put any of those thoughts about me looking to trade our captain [to bed]."

Couture didn't play much during the 2023-24 NHL season due to a lower body injury. He returned to the Sharks' lineup in late January, but another setback forced him off the ice for the rest of San Jose's campaign. Couture is signed with the Sharks through the 2026-27 season after inking an eight-year, $64 million contract in 2018.

A report from David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period recently surfaced, where the NHL insider stated the Sharks could look to move Couture, who is expected to resume skating in July.

"If he is healthy enough, I believe the San Jose Sharks will entertain some trade discussions with other teams regarding their captain Logan Couture," Pagnotta reported (h/t NHL Trade Rumors). "There were other teams last season -- Buffalo [Sabres], Nashville [Predator], Ottawa [Senators], that inquired about him. I think that will be revived this offseason once they solidify his health status for next season."

Despite the report, Grier made it clear Couture isn't going anywhere. With top prospect Will Smith set to join the Sharks next season and presumed No. 1 overall pick Macklin Celebrini preparing for life with San Jose, Grier wants his veteran leaders like Couture on his team to help steer the ship as the rebuild continues.

