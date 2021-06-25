Sharks fans celebrate Golden Knights' elimination by Canadiens

Sharks fans celebrate as Vegas falls short of Cup again originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Which NHL team is the second-favorite of Sharks fans? Whoever is facing the Vegas Golden Knights, of course.

And for that reason, Sharks fans had reason to celebrate Thursday night, as the Montreal Canadiens defeated Vegas 3-2 in overtime of Game 6 of the Stanley Cup semifinals and thereby eliminated the Golden Knights from the playoffs.

So, just like San Jose, Vegas also has yet to win a Stanley Cup. Sure, the Golden Knights are still pretty new to the league, but it's not like they haven't had plenty of chances thus far. They were the most talented team left in the postseason and would have been favored in the Finals, but alas, they fell short once again.

Considering the season the Sharks just had, that's worth celebrating.

And many Sharks fans did, including the hardest working fish in the NHL:

Congratulations to the @CanadiensMTL heading to the Stanley Cup Finals.



I mean mostly we’re just happy VGK is out, but still. 😄 — The Fin Factor (@TheFinFactor) June 25, 2021

Golden Knights just got eliminated. See ya. — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) June 25, 2021

This is what rivalries are all about, folks. Even when you're not directly involved, that doesn't mean there isn't plenty at stake.