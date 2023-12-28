Sharks fall apart after strong first half in frustrating loss to Kings

LOS ANGELES – It was a tale of two games, a tale of two teams.

For 22 minutes, the last-place San Jose Sharks were able to scrap a 1-0 lead against the Cup-contending Los Angeles Kings, courtesy of a Fabian Zetterlund goal, his 10th of the season.

Then, the mighty Kings woke up from their holiday slumber, scoring two goals in 13 seconds, on their way to a 5-1 thumping of the Sharks.

“It really was a tale of two games. I thought the first 25 minutes, we played well. Created some great chances. Got blitzed with two goals in [13] seconds,” Sharks head coach David Quinn said. “Just got away from us. We got demoralized.”

That’s putting it nicely.

Per SPORTLOGiQ, the Sharks were toe-to-toe with the Kings in the first period, eking out a 3-1 Slot Shots and 1-0 High-Danger Chances edge at Even Strength.

You could say Los Angeles was still in vacation mode, but credit to San Jose, they earned their early lead.

But it all fell apart, not just with the two goals allowed in 13 seconds, but in a final frame that the Sharks no-showed.



