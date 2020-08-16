Sharks' Evander Kane rips 'classless' Bruins announcer's comments

Alex Didion

Boston Bruins announcer Jack Edwards has a history of questionable comments during broadcasts, and Sharks winger Evander Kane took major exception on social media to a recent tweet from Edwards during Boston's matchup Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoff.

After Hurricanes star Andrei Svechnikov suffered a gruesome ankle injury, Edwards tweeted that the NBC broadcast wasn't showing a previous interaction between Svechnikov and Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara, implying that Svechnikov got what he deserved.

Kane wasn't the only one to call into question Edwards' tweet.

Regardless of what happened prior, there's no place for saying if players "poke the bear," they're taking their "chances." 

There's no place for that in any sport.

