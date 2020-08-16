Boston Bruins announcer Jack Edwards has a history of questionable comments during broadcasts, and Sharks winger Evander Kane took major exception on social media to a recent tweet from Edwards during Boston's matchup Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoff.

The most bias homer and classless annocouncer in sports. Thanks for the reminder @RealJackEdwards https://t.co/nF75fTXfe9 — Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) August 16, 2020

After Hurricanes star Andrei Svechnikov suffered a gruesome ankle injury, Edwards tweeted that the NBC broadcast wasn't showing a previous interaction between Svechnikov and Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara, implying that Svechnikov got what he deserved.

Awful looking injury for Andrei Svechnikov pic.twitter.com/0FyRaureAJ — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) August 15, 2020

[RELATED: What Sharks fans should know about Stanley Cup playoffs]

Kane wasn't the only one to call into question Edwards' tweet.

This one should've stayed in the drafts, Jack https://t.co/dnhxe9U1hj — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) August 15, 2020

This guy is a real life Nhl announcer. Absolute clown show. https://t.co/SU6VjTOLb5 — Ryan Whitney (@ryanwhitney6) August 15, 2020

Regardless of what happened prior, there's no place for saying if players "poke the bear," they're taking their "chances."

There's no place for that in any sport.

Sharks' Evander Kane rips 'classless' Bruins announcer's comments originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area