Sharks' Evander Kane believes he's NHL-ready after Barracuda debut

Sharks' Kane believes he's NHL-ready after Barracuda debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

“Well, Sheng, I am NHL-ready, right?”

That was Evander Kane’s response when I asked him if he was ready to play in the NHL — in terms of conditioning — after not playing a pro hockey game in seven months.

There’s no doubt that Kane, if we’re talking strictly about on-the-ice ability, should be in the NHL. He was the San Jose Sharks’ media-voted Team MVP last season and has scored at a 30-goal pace in each of the last two shortened seasons.

But here Kane was this afternoon, after a tumultuous off-season, making his AHL debut for the San Jose Barracuda. The 30-year-old winger went straight from juniors to the NHL after he was drafted by the Atlanta Thrashers in 2009.

This is no temporary conditioning assignment either — as acting GM Joe Will spelled out two weeks ago, “He’s just assigned there until he’s not assigned there.”